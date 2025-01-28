Bridgerton's Hannah Dodd surprises in heeled brogues at Chanel Haute Couture show

On Tuesday morning, Matthieu Blazy’s debut Chanel Haute Couture show welcomed the crème de la crème of fashion’s pioneers through its door.

Hosted at The Grand Palais, the house’s season haute couture offering produced the very best of Parisian craftsmanship, witnessed by the likes of Dua Lipa and Kylie Jenner to name a mere few.

Included in the cocktail of VIP attendees was Bridgerton’s Hannah Dodd, who made waves as Francesca Bridgerton on Season 3 of the widely-beloved Netflix hit show.

© Getty Images Hannah attended the Chanel Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2025 fashion show as part of Paris Couture Fashion Week

The British actress stepped out alongside her A-lister cohort, sporting a cream-coloured trouser set complete with a button-down jacket. The outerwear piece featured frontal pockets for decorative purposes and a lace-textured collar in an icier shade of white.

Her matching trousers also boasted crochet-esque trims across the frontal pockets, plus dramatic leg splits to reveal the 29-year-old’s choice of shoe.

© GC Images The actress wore platform heels from the brand's SS25 show

The former model slipped into a pair of heeled brogues hailing from look three of the house’s spring-summer 2025 collection. The statement shoes showcased a monochrome palette, with a white backdrop and a black toe. Delicate lace-up features contrasted the heavy platform heel of the stand-out pumps, which radiated retro nostalgia.

A pair of diamond-encured Chanel stud earrings displaying the brand’s signature ‘CC’ motif and a petite white crossbody bag with the house’s trademark gold chain detailing added a layer of luxury opulence to Hannah’s show-ready look.

Hannah is quickly becoming a hot favourite at fashion week shows. She was last spotted on the prestigious FROW back in September while attending the Gucci SS25 runway alongside her Bridgerton co-star Nicola Coughlan.

The stylish duo turned up to the Triennale di Milano, serving some seriously cool-girl vibes while watching one of the most hyped runway shows of the season.

Hannah opted for a modern-meets-classic look. She teamed a crisp, oversized white shirt that fell off the shoulder just right with some wide-legged, retro-style blue jeans. To keep things thematically Gucci, she threw on a sleek leather belt and carried a brown shoulder bag that added just the right amount of luxe to her polished yet laid-back look.