Robin Roberts reveals plans to take break from GMA — who convinced her to stay?

Robin Roberts needs a break from work like everyone else but when she put plans in place to skip out on GMA, someone very special brought her back.

Ahead of Tuesday's show, the Good Morning America host made a confession with an excitable Instagram post.

Alongside a photo of her chatting to Tyler Perry on the ABC set, she wrote: "Very excited to have the one and only @TylerPerry joining us tomorrow LIVE in Times Square!

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Robin Roberts breaks exciting news about George Stephanopoulos

"Here’s a look at a few of my favorite moments from over the years when he’s joined us on @goodmorningamerica."

Robin then revealed: "True confession…I almost took the day off until I heard one of my dear friends would be on our show. Hope you’ll join us."

Fans were delighted she'd decided to stay and commented: "I love the banter between the two of you," and, "You guys are great together."

Robin has only recently returned to the show after reporting from Portugal before making her assignment into a vacation with her wife, Amber Laign.

Robin just returned from GMA after an assignment in Portugal

Viewers missed her in her absence but Robin made no secret of how much she adored her European vacation.

When it was time to wrap up their stay abroad, Robin posted a video of Amber dancing as a band performed onstage and captioned the post: "What a way to end our magical Portugal adventure! We’re coming home filled with many wonderful memories…the spectacular scenery, delicious food, incredible wine and all the kind people we met along the way. Obrigada!!"

Robin's wife joined her abroad

They adore traveling together but sometimes a simple getaway to their happy place is all they need.

One of their favorite places is Key West, Florida, where they ride their bikes, play tennis and relax with their pet dog, Lukas.

© Raymond Hall The couple have been together for almost two decades

Key West was their destination after they tied the knot in September 2023 following their fairytale wedding held in Connecticut.

They then topped off their nuptials with a honeymoon on the idyllic island nation of Curaçao, located off the coast of Aruba and Venezuela.

© Instagram Robin and Amber Laign's dog Lil Man Lukas often joins them in Florida

Robin and Amber met in September 2005 after being set up on a blind date – but their love story almost ended before it started as they both considered canceling the date.

"15 years ago I met you for drinks on a blind date that both you and I tried to cancel... twice," wrote Robin on social media in 2020.

© Instagram/GMA They got married in September 2023

"Your grace caught my eye right away and the ease of the evening continued to flow through dinner. You left for Tahiti the following day and during that time apart I grew this feeling inside of me that still, is very present today... butterflies. Having you by my side is a gift as we continue to navigate this thing called life."