Killing Eve: all the new and returning stars appearing in season four Are you a fan of the BBC drama?

Fans of Killing Eve were jumping for joy when the show returned for its highly anticipated fourth series last weekend.

The addictive comedy-drama stars Sandra Oh as British intelligence investigator Eve Polastri opposite Jodie Comer's psychopathic assassin Villanelle and it seems that season is going to be just as dramatic and crazy as the last. As the new season continues, get to know all the stars both returning to and joining the cast of the series below...

Jodie Comer plays Villanelle

Jodie Comer takes on the starring role of Villanelle – also known as Oksana Astankova – a glamorous yet psychopathic Russian assassin hired by a secret organisation (known as The Twelve) to carry out multiple murders. Since the first series, Villanelle has been obsessed with MI6 detective Eve, who has been working to uncover the truths behind the organisations.

Jodie Comer plays glamorous assassin Villanelle

Jodie's portrayal of Villanelle has been highly regarded and won her multiple awards including a BAFTA, an Emmy, and a Golden Globe nomination. But Killing Eve isn't Jodie's only work – she's also starred in other BBC drama Doctor Foster, Thirteen and My Mad Fat Diary

Sandra Oh plays Eve Polastri

Canadian actress Sandra Oh takes on the role on MI6 agent Eve, Villanelle's nemesis-come-obsession. At the end of series two, we saw Eve get shot by Villanelle but, luckily, she's back, and she hasn't got rid of Villanelle that easy.

Sandra Oh plays Eve Polastri

As well as her work in Killing Eve, which has also seen her win multiple awards, Sandra is also well-known and loved for her role as Dr Cristina Yang in Grey's Anatomy. Sandra starred in the hugely popular medical drama for nearly ten years. Sandra has also appeared in other shows such as American Dad and films such as The Princess Diaries.

Carolyn Martens plays Fiona Shaw

Carolyn, played by Fiona Shaw, is Eve's ex-boss. She's a bit of an enigma and viewers have often thought she may have more to hide than initially thought. She's also to mum Kenny, who also used to work for MI6, but left due to his mother's dangerous ways.

Fiona Shaw plays Carolyn Martens

Fiona is a highly-esteemed stage and screen actress. In addition to Killing Eve, she has appeared in the Harry Potter franchise, True Blood and many stage productions for the Royal Shakespeare Company and the National Theatre.

Kim Bodnia plays Konstantin

Konstantin is Villanelle's handler who oversees her work as an assassin. They have a complicated, father-daughter-like relationship. They're on the one hand fond of each other, but have also tried to kill each other. Kim is a well-known actor and has appeared in many Nordic noir dramas such as The Bridge and The Killing.

Kim Bodnia plays Konstantin

Owen McDonnell plays Niko Polastri

Niko, played by Owen McDonnell, is Eve's husband who previously grew tired of his wife's mysterious and dangerous work. At the end of series two, we saw the couple split and at the beginning of the third series, Eve is living on her own.

Owen McDonnell plays Niko, Eve's husband

Owen's other work includes the TV film Responsible Child, Single-Handed and My Mother and Other Strangers.

Camille Cottin plays Helene

Helene, Villanelle's former boss, and a member of "The Twelve", is played by French actress Camille Cottin.

Camille Cottin plays Helene

The actress may be familiar to viewers from her roles in French comedy series Call My Agent!, as well as the movie Allied alongside Brad Pitt.

Zindzi Hudson plays May

Zindzi Hudson plays a new character named May. She is the daughter of a vicar and an integral part of the church community Villanelle ingratiates herself into.

Zindzi Hudson plays May

Before being cast in the series, Zindzi was perhaps best known for playing Ruby McLean on Scottish soap River City.

Steve Oram plays Phil

Playing the father of May and the vicar is Steve Oram who recently appeared in Doctor Who. Due to Villanelle and May's instant connection, he finds himself suspicious of the newcomer and has more than a few questions.

Steve Oram plays Phil

Viewers may recognise Steve from his other TV credits which include The End of the F***ing World, Line of Duty and The Kindred.

