Is Normal People season 2 happening? Daisy Edgar Jones and Paul Mescal set to return to beloved show

Normal People fans have been excitedly anticipating an update after the hit BBC series’ co-stars Daisy Edgar Jones and Paul Mescal shared a cheeky post hinting that season two is in the works - and we can’t wait to hear more about it!

The co-stars, who remain close friends since playing Connell and Marianne respectively in the 2020 drama, shared an Instagram post where they are both holding up peace signs, sparking speculation that they are holding up two fingers to indicate a second season of the popular novel adaptation from Sally Rooney. They captioned the post: “We’ve got some news to share! Watch this space.”

Element Pictures, who filmed season one, also shared the snap, further confirming that the news was about Normal People season two.

The pair have been vocal about being keen to return to the show for season two, with Paul previously telling RadioTimes.com: “I think what's glorious about it is that the book definitely feels final about their lives. They're still existing in the world somewhere. I think that's probably a question for Sally and everybody else. But I put my hand up and say I'd play Connell until the cows come home."

Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar Jones shared a hint

Daisy added: ”Same. Yeah, very much so.”

The show’s director, Lenny Abrahamson, added: “I have a fantasy of doing a kind of ten-year seeing where they are in ten years time sort of thing, if I'm not too decrepit at that point.” However, he has since suggested that there can be a five-year break, which works out perfectly should the show be released in 2025!

© Getty Will Daisy be back as Marianne?

He told Deadline: “We’ve talked about the possibility of how interesting it would be to check back in with them, but apart from just general musings and over a drink, no, there have been no concrete discussions about what it would be like.

“As Sally [Rooney, writer] says, the book stops where it stops because it feels right. But, I have a sneaking thing in the back of my head that if everybody was willing, and if the stars aligned, I’d love to revisit them in five years and find out what happened, where they are."

© Getty Images The show made huge stars of Paul and Daisy

He continued: “It would be really strange to pick that up eight weeks later with him travelling to New York, I think. There needs to be time.”

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, to discuss, one person wrote: “I think a new season of normal people would be good actually. make it like TV’s before trilogy. A new season charting the starcrossed lives of Connell and Marianne every, like, seven years.”

Daisy Edgar Jones and Paul Mescal in Normal People season one

Another person added: “If this is what I think it is, then I guess my day is already made!”

© Element Pictures / Enda Bowe The pair played Connell and Marianne respectively

However, others were less sure, with one posting: “The Normal People fandom is going crazy and I can’t blame them. But I don’t want a season 2,” while another person added: “I prefer the delusion that they lived happily ever after even though they clearly couldn’t have.”