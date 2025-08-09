Uncertainty for Nicola Walker's 'brilliant' drama as 'no plans' for third season

Fans of Nicola Walker's detective drama Annika will be disappointed to hear that there are no plans for a third season.

The second season of the show has only just aired on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, after a two-year wait, and it ended on a cliffhanger.

But it sounds like fans should not expect a renewal announcement any time soon.

"We are incredibly proud of the success of Annika on U+Alibi, but there are no current plans for a third series," a spokesperson for broadcaster UKTV told RadioTimes.com.

What is Annika about?

The series follows the sharp and witty Detective Inspector Annika Strandhed – played by Nicola Walker – who heads up the Marine Homicide Unit in Glasgow, where she investigates "the unexplained, brutal, and seemingly unfathomable murders that wash up in the waterways of Scotland".

New cases in season two include a phone found with a recording of a brutal drowning on it, a body imprisoned in a dog cage that is pulled from the river, and the investigation of a dead body found in a block of ice.

Once again, detective Annika breaks the fourth wall, sharing her wry and humorous observations with viewers at home. The second season also explores her relationship with her complex teenage daughter, Morgan.

Season one of the show gained an 83 per cent score on Rotten Tomatoes with a 96 per cent audience rating.

How to watch

The first episode of Annika season two aired on BBC One on Saturday 2 August at 9:10pm, while all six episodes are also currently available on BBC iPlayer.

Nicola Walker plays sharp and witty Detective Inspector Annika Strandhed

Nicola Walker's future

Despite the show's uncertain future, fans of Annika's protagonist will be able to get their Nicola Walker fix in several other ways.

The Split star narrates the series Forensics: Murder Case, which delves into the brutal, unsolved murder of George Murdoch four decades later. The two-parter aired on Channel 5 at the end of July.

Nicola will take to the London stage in The Unbelievers later this year

And later this year, Nicola – who has also starred in Unforgotten, Spooks, and Last Tango in Halifax – will lead the upcoming London production of The Unbelievers, a play that centres on a teenager who disappears, and a mother who will never give up hope.

The drama, which is directed by multi-award-winner Marianne Elliott (War Horse, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time), will open on 10 October at the Royal Court Theatre, Sloane Square.

The second season of Annika has just aired on BBC One

Nicola is also set to star in Disney+'s new comedy, Alice and Steve, a show about two lifelong friends whose worlds are turned upside down when the latter begins dating Alice's 26-year-old daughter. A release date for the upcoming TV show has not been announced, but is expected to be later this year.