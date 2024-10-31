Inside Keri Russell's private home life with 'incredible partner' Matthew Rhys and three children

For the last decade, Keri, 48, has been in a relationship with Welsh actor Matthew Rhys, whom she started dating after the pair played husband and wife, Phillip and Elizabeth Jennings, in the spy drama, The Americans. While they first met back in 2002, they reconnected on the set of the espionage series, which ran from 2013 to 2018.

Like Keri, Matthew, 49, boasts an impressive list of film and TV credits but is perhaps best known for his roles in Perry Mason, The Edge of Love and, of course, The Americans, for which he earned an Emmy Award in 2018.

Keri and Matthew's romance was confirmed in 2014 after they were spotted on a date at The Public Theater in New York City. Two years later, in May 2016, they welcomed their son, Sam.