Why Project Runway's 'boundary breaking' Law Roach is having a moment

Remember how shocking it was to hear Simon Cowell's criticism of contestants on American Idol? How raw and real Joan Rivers' comments on Fashion Police were?

In recent years, reality competition shows have become far too nice. Viewers were craving that meanness from the early 2000s.

Enter Law Roach. The legendary celebrity stylist, who is responsible for red carpet looks from stars like his muse Zendaya, as well as Anya Taylor-Joy and Anne Hathaway, joined season 21 of Project Runway and brought a much needed frankness to his judging.

© Getty Images for The Met Museum/ Law calls Zendaya his muse

The newest season premiered on July 31 with Heidi Klum returning as the host. Longtime judge Nina Garcia also returned and former winner Christian Siriano took Tim Gunn's role as designer mentor. But it's Law's bluntness that has caught viewers' attention.

In the season premiere, designers were challenged to create a princess vs. villain look. While speaking with the winners, Law told contestant Jesus Estrada (whose look the other judges liked) that he "hated it."

"I was the only one [who hated it]," Law continued. "I was out-judged."

© Corbis via Getty Images Law is a mainstay of global fashion weeks

Heidi jumped in, telling Law that "hate is such a big word." With his iconic sharpness, Law responded: "It's a short word. It's only four letters."

A few episodes later, Law told his fellow judges – including guest judge Sofia Vergara: "I'm really pissed off about this collection. I did not come to work and get this beautiful glam to look at a bunch of [expletive] ugly clothes."

Some fans may have felt an aversion to his bluntness, but many responded positively to Law on the show. One fan wrote to Threads: "Law Roach is – and I'm not being hyperbolic – one of the best judges Project Runway has ever seen." Another wrote: "Law Roach on Project Runway gives 2001 Simon on American Idol and I kinda like it."

© GC Images Heidi returned to Project Runway 8 years after she left

While this may be some reality TV fans' introduction to Law, it isn't his first time in the medium. He was a judge on HBO's voguing reality competition show Legendary in 2020 and a judge on America's Next Top Model's 23rd cycle. And in February of this year, it was announced that he would be a rotating judge on RuPaul's Drag Race.

Law is no stranger to reality TV or to the fashion industry. As Megan Watkins, Head Stylist at SilkFred tells Hello!: "Law has built his career on understanding not just fashion, but people. The reason viewers are drawn to him on Project Runway is the same reason celebrities trust him on the red carpet...He knows how to create a look that feels authentic, powerful and boundary-breaking."

Megan continues: "Great stylists, like Law, don't just follow trends, they shape them, and Law’s ability to mix glamour with storytelling is what makes him stand out as a judge."

© WireImage Law and his fellow judges, Nina and Christian

Project Runway airs every Thursday at 9pm EST on Hulu.