Viewers 'sobbing' after 'wonderful' episode of Sort Your Life Out with Stacey Solomon

Tuesday evening's episode of Sort Your Life Out with Stacey Solomon left fans in tears over the emotional story behind the house clean-up. In the episode, which was repeated on BBC One, Stacey and her team helped to sort out the Bufton family home following the loss of their wife and mother, Lois.

During the episode, the gang had their work cut out for them as they cleared out the huge amount of clutter, creating a secret office for dad Craig to work in, and a small playroom for his daughters behind a bookcase door.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, to discuss, one person wrote: "Just how moving was that? And just how wonderful were those kids?! #SortYourLifeOut," while another person wrote: "#sortyourlifeout was exceptional tonight. Shed a few tears for the wonderful single dad Craig and his gorgeous little girls, who were utterly utterly delightful."

A third person posted: "Aww, tonight’s episode of #SortYourLifeOut @BBCOne absolutely melted my heart. What a difference you made to that family. After losing their mother, those girls had so much joy in their faces when they saw their new bedroom and reading room (love!!) Well done."

Stacey Solomon gave the two children a book written by their late mum

Another fan added: "Those little girls are a credit to you Craig, you have done a great job."

Viewers also praised Stacey, writing: "Stacey - What a genuine human being she is! The world needs more people like her!"

The little girls were thrilled by the book

Viewers were particularly touched by a sweet moment where Craig's two young daughters Mery and Wren realised that they had printed their mum's wrote. Stacey explained: "This is a very special book because your Mummy wrote this book and so we decided to turn it into a real-life book that you can read, so all of Mummy's writing for Mery and Wren and all of your stories are in here now. You can read Mummy's stories whenever you want to."

The two children gave Stacey a big hug, and there wasn't a dry eye in the house. One person wrote: "The place looks amazing! Got me emotional at the end especially because of the book they had made for the kids," while another person wrote: "Sobbing after tonight’s episode of #sortyourlifeout the way the two little girls cuddle Stacey after seeing that their late mums book had been published. Fantastic episode."