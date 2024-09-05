Angelina Jolie, Nicole Kidman and Brad Pitt: Who received the longest standing ovation at Venice Film Festival?

The length of a standing ovation has become something of a pop culture bellwether in recent years, whether that be at a film festival or Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, where each night, fans will time how long the applause lasts for "Champagne Problems" - the current record stands at eight minutes in Los Angeles for night five. For a song that was never a single.

Still, even though we know a standing ovation at a film festival is a popularity contest and not a reliable measure of how critically acclaimed a film can be – just recall Kevin Costner's Horizon Part One receiving cheers and applause for over seven minutes at Cannes Film Festival, and then wonder, 'what happened to Horizon?' – each night of the Venice Film Festival we keep an eye on the trade magazine's social media accounts for the evening's ovation-meter, and wonder which A-lister will receive the longest applause.

Will it be Angelina Jolie's film beating estranged husband Brad Pitt's new movie? Or does the double star power of Tilda Swinton and Julianne Moore drown out the cheers for Nicole Kidman?

Find out here..

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice: 3.5 minutes Tim Burton's long-awaited sequel to his 1980s cult classic opened the festival, and stars Jenna Ortega, Winona Ryder and Catherine O'Hara received an average of a 3.5 minute ovation. "The clapping would have gone on for longer, but the festival programmers cut the lights to let the actors leave," reported Variety.

Not bad at all for a film not in competition but one which received warm reviews

© Daniele Venturelli Wolfs: 5 minutes Brad Pitt and George Clooney premiered their new heist comedy at the festival, and were joined by their partners Ines de Ramon and Amal Clooney as they danced their way through the five-minute ovation. It was also reported that the applause would have continued, but the film started 30 minutes late.



Babygirl: 7 minutes "The woo-hooing only stopped" when star Nicole Kidman and director Halina Reijn were escorted out of the building, reported Deadline of the seven-ish minutes that audiences stood on their feet and clapped for Oscar winner Nicole. Babygirl has been tipped for awards success.



The Order: 8 minutes Based on a true story, The Order stars Jude Law as a FBI agent infiltrating a white supremacist group, and also stars Nicholas Hoult and Tye Sheridan. Reports range from seven to nine minutes for the standing ovation, which is solid and respectable for a film which has quietly been receiving rave reviews.

© Elisabetta A. Villa Maria: 8.5 minutes Angelina Jolie's return to the big screen saw her breaking down in tears as she stood and waved at the adoring crowd at Venice who applauded for over eight minutes after the premiere of her new movie, Maria.



Queer: 10 minutes Luca Guadagnino’s Queer, starring Daniel Craig, has been widely acclaimed and so it makes sense that it received a wild 10 minutes of applause when it premiered on September 3.



Joker: Folie A Deux: 11 minutes Despite middling reviews, the star power of Joker: Folie A Deux led to an 11 minute standing ovation when it premiered. Lady Gaga, joined by fiance Michael Polanksy, and Joaquin Phoenix were both in attendance for the anticipated sequel to the Oscar winning film, with Gaga blowing kisses and taking selfies with attendees as the applause continued.



The Brutalist: 12.5 minutes Brady Corbet’s The Brutalist had gone under the radar for many, but after it premiered at Venice to a loud 12.5 minutes of applause, it is now the one to see The harrowing story covers 33 years of the life of László Tóth, a Hungarian-born Jewish architect who survived the Holocaust and moves to America for a new life under the "American Dream". Adrien Brody was caught on camera weeping as he stood and accepted the cheers, while Guy Pearce has been tipped as one to beat at the Oscars.

