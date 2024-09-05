Angelina Jolie, Nicole Kidman and Brad Pitt: Who received the longest standing ovation at Venice Film Festival?

The length of a standing ovation has become something of a pop culture bellwether in recent years, whether that be at a film festival or Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, where each night, fans will time how long the applause lasts for "Champagne Problems" - the current record stands at eight minutes in Los Angeles for night five. For a song that was never a single.
It was also reported that the applause would have continued, but the film started 30 minutes late.
Babygirl: 7 minutes
"The woo-hooing only stopped" when star Nicole Kidman and director Halina Reijn were escorted out of the building, reported Deadline of the seven-ish minutes that audiences stood on their feet and clapped for Oscar winner Nicole.
Reports range from seven to nine minutes for the standing ovation, which is solid and respectable for a film which has quietly been receiving rave reviews.
Maria: 8.5 minutes
Angelina Jolie's return to the big screen saw her breaking down in tears as she stood and waved at the adoring crowd at Venice who applauded for over eight minutes after the premiere of her new movie, Maria.
Queer: 10 minutes
Luca Guadagnino’s Queer, starring Daniel Craig, has been widely acclaimed and so it makes sense that it received a wild 10 minutes of applause when it premiered on September 3.
Joker: Folie A Deux: 11 minutes
Despite middling reviews, the star power of Joker: Folie A Deux led to an 11 minute standing ovation when it premiered.
Lady Gaga, joined by fiance Michael Polanksy, and Joaquin Phoenix were both in attendance for the anticipated sequel to the Oscar winning film, with Gaga blowing kisses and taking selfies with attendees as the applause continued.
The Brutalist: 12.5 minutes
Brady Corbet’s The Brutalist had gone under the radar for many, but after it premiered at Venice to a loud 12.5 minutes of applause, it is now the one to see
The harrowing story covers 33 years of the life of László Tóth, a Hungarian-born Jewish architect who survived the Holocaust and moves to America for a new life under the "American Dream".
Adrien Brody was caught on camera weeping as he stood and accepted the cheers, while Guy Pearce has been tipped as one to beat at the Oscars.
The Room Next Door: 17.5 minutes
Julianne Moore and Tilda Swinton, two of Hollywood's biggest A-listers, received the longest ovation of the two-week long festival – a whopping 17.5 minutes.