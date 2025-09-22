British Bake Off star looks unrecognizable after losing 150 lbs

Alison Hammond stunned fans as she took to Instagram with a radiant new look, showing off her remarkable 150-pound weight loss in a pair of bright, sun-drenched snaps. The Great British Bake Off host looked visibly slimmer and beaming with confidence as she posed outdoors against a lush green backdrop. Wearing a light-wash denim jacket over a simple white tee, Alison paired the casual look with a playful, colour-blocked skirt in shades of navy, mint and pink. Her long, straight hair with soft caramel highlights framed her glowing complexion, while her signature lashes and warm-toned makeup completed the effortlessly glam ensemble.

The television personality, known for her infectious laugh and vibrant energy, appeared happier and healthier than ever — flashing a wide smile as she proudly posed with one hand in her pocket and the other resting casually on her hip. With minimal accessories, including hoop earrings, a watch, and fresh coral nails, the focus remained on her radiant transformation.

Fans were quick to flood the comments with praise and admiration, calling her "an inspiration" and "absolutely glowing" another said: "Absolutely stunning, Alison. Always have been, always will be. You look amazing. You look happy. Go, girl."

© Instagram Alison Hammond shows new look

The TV star who lost her weight without weight loss injections told Heat: "I’ve got a personal trainer – she’s amazing, she trains me when I can train. If I’m working, I don’t train, I’ll go for a walk. But when I’m at home, I’ll go and have a session with her in the morning, just an hour. It might be four days a week."

Professionally, the 50-year-old presenter is said to be fronting a certain BBC game show when it returns to screens.

© Instagram Alison has lost over 150 lbs

The show, which originally aired from 2008 to 2009, saw celebrities attempting to fit through moving wall cut-outs to avoid being pushed into a pool of water. It was previously hosted by Dale Winton, with Strictly Come Dancing star Anton Du Beke later taking over.

According to The Sun, Hole In The Wall had "great ratings when it first came out". The media outlet is reporting that the BBC has opted to bring the iconic show back.

© Getty Images for the NTA's Alison Hammond attends the NTA's 2025

They added that the BBC is "currently filming the pilot to see how it shapes up".

Their report then added that the BBC is looking to get This Morning presenter Alison to host the show, and she's reportedly "jumped at the chance to do it".

© Instagram Alison before her weight loss

Alison's reported move to the BBC follows her recent project Florida Unpacked, a travel series she is filming with her 18-year-old son Aidan. The This Morning presenter has been expanding her career beyond daytime TV, taking on high-profile hosting gigs on both BBC and ITV.