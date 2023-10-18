Alison Hammond debuts striking new look - and Dermot O'Leary has the best reaction

Alison Hammond has been killing it in the style department since amping up her appearances on This Morning, which comes after the sudden departure of hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby just five months apart.

The ITV star lit up our screens on Tuesday, looking phenomenal in a fitted knit dress from It-girl brand, Rixo.

Alison, 48, looked fabulous and feminine in the label's 'Abisola' knit midi dress, inspired by a vintage silhouette and modernised with a colourful geometric print.

© Instagram Alison rocked a bold geometric print dress on This Morning

The star, who was styled by Rachael Hughes, teamed her £285 knitwear with an elegant 'Paisley' shrug top, which added an elevated autumnal feel to her bold and beautiful ensemble.

We couldn't get enough of Alison's raven hair, which had been swept into a neat curled ponytail - a major departure from her usual tumbling locks.

© Instagram Alison styled her glossy hair into a neat, curled ponytail

Fans were in agreement that the former Big Brother contestant looked "stunning," taking to the comments of her Instagram post to gush over her immaculate wardrobe. "Absolutely love this dress on you! Was eyeing it up all morning," wrote one fan, as another penned: "Love this dress, you look fabulous."

Alison's co-star Dermot O'Leary added: "Wittt woo!" as Rochelle Humes chimed in: "You wore it better my Queen" followed by a red heart.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Alison always looks bold and beautiful to host This Morning

The Birmingham-born star has recently been praised for her "joyous" enthusiasm as the new host of the Great British Bake Off.

Alison made her debut as Bake Off's newest ingredient alongside co-host Noel Fielding as the Channel 4 baking show returned on Tuesday.

One person wrote on X, formerly Twitter: "Alison Hammond is the best best best thing to happen to GBBO since the move to channel four. I am so PLEASED. This series is off to a flying start. #GBBO2023," while another added: "Alison Hammond has really brought some sunshine and joy to the tent! Love her so much #GBBO."