Cameron Diaz is unrecognizable as she hides beneath quirky get-up in new photos

Cameron Diaz looked nothing like herself when she was snapped on the set of her new movie in New York City on September 24. The There's Something About Mary actress, 53, shot scenes for her upcoming flick, Bad Day, but onlookers would have been forgiven for not recognizing her. Even away from the glamor of red carpets, Cameron's chic sense of style shines through, making her character's quirky ensemble that much more head-turning.

The star hid beneath a red bucket hat as she walked through Brooklyn, shooting the scenes. She donned 3/4 length jorts, teamed with stripey knee-high socks, an oversized parka and camoflauge vest. The mix-and-match outfit was a far cry from her personal wardrobe, making it difficult to make out it was her.

© Getty Images Cameron is usually the epitome of glam

Out of retirement

Filming of the Netflix movie comes a year after the release of Back In Action with Jamie Foxx, which marked Cameron's coming out of retirement. In 2014, she made the decision to quit acting to focus on family. She is married to Benji Madden, and the pair share two young children, Raddix and Cardinal.

© Getty Images Cameron's outfit was nothing like what she would normally wear

Marriage

When they celebrated their 10-year anniversary in January 2025, Benji shared a rare post paying tribute to their marriage. "We just hit 10 YEARS married on January 5th and every year only gets more fulfilling," he wrote on social media. "It’s special. Never perfect – always real – always reliable. Every day getting to have my best friend with me ride or die…. what a beautiful life. I am GRATEFUL!!!"

© Instagram Cameron's married to Benji Madden

They got married in an intimate wedding at their sprawling Beverly Hills home after a whirlwind seven-month relationship. "We got married in our living room in front of our friends," Cameron told Andy Cohen in 2016. "Had a little party in our backyard on the tennis court and yeah. Otherwise, it would have been something else."

Family time

© Instagram They've been together a decade

Her decade-long retirement meant she, Benji, and their kids could revel in quality time together. "We were in the house for a long time, which was amazing," she said at Fortune's Most Powerful Women Summit. "It felt like the right thing for me to reclaim my own life, and I just really didn't care about anything else [...] Nobody's opinion, nobody's success, no one's offer, no one's anything could change my mind about my decision of taking care of myself and building the life that I really wanted to have."

She maintained: "I think it really comes to what are you passionate about? For me it was to build my family." When it came to returning to her career, Cameron confessed she "had to push" herself to step back into acting.

'He's the best'

She stepped back from acting to focus on family

But she had the continued support of Benji, adding: "My husband, he's just the best. He was just like, ‘You've been supporting us and building the family.' And supporting him in his businesses. He's like, 'It's time for us to support you and let mommy ascend and do her thing.'"

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Celebrity children you rarely see in photos

Bad Day is being directed by Jake Szymanski, best known for helming the show Jury Duty and the movie Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates. IMDB describes the plot as "a single mom fighting to keep one little promise to her daughter on the absolute worst day of her life."