Julia Roberts' '90s film, My Best Friend's Wedding, is getting a comeback — am I the only one bored of sequels?

It seems like every beloved film from the late '90s and early 2000s is getting a sequel. Freakier Friday, The Devil Wears Prada 2, and Bend it Like Beckham 2 are just a handful of sequels making headlines in recent weeks. And now, Julia Roberts' 1997 film, My Best Friend's Wedding, is set for a comeback.

I grew up in the late '90s and early 2000s and have always been a fan of romantic comedies. My Best Friend's Wedding, Freaky Friday, and The Devil Wears Prada are some of my favorite movies of all time. And I'm a writer for Hello! Magazine. Just yesterday, I wrote about the Bend it Like Beckham sequel. And while the nostalgia bug may have bitten me, aren't sequels just a bit, well, boring?

The sequel to the iconic romantic comedy is in early development at Sony Pictures, with Materialists and Past Lives writer-director Celine Song on as screenwriter.

© Sygma via Getty Images Julia, Dermot, and Cameron are an iconic love triangle

My Best Friend's Wedding starred Julia, Dermot Mulroney, and Cameron Diaz and made just under $300 million globally. The film followed Julianne (Julia) who decides to break up her best friend Michael's (Dermot) wedding because of her feelings for him. It's a beloved film that helped solidify Julia as the '90s rom-com queen.

Fans of the film have been asking for a sequel for years. In 2018, Julia discussed the characters' futures with Entertainment Weekly: "I guess I think maybe it's just because we're talking about Dermot. But Rupert [Everett, who played Roberts' gay best friend] was so funny in My Best Friend's Wedding. I guess Kimmy (Cameron) and Michael are married and they probably have kids. And then there's me and Rupert."

Dermot has spoken about the sequel too. He told the New York Post that while "there is talk of a sequel" he knows "nothing about it."

© Sygma via Getty Images Julia is a rom-com fan favorite

While the stars of the film may be game for a remake and fans will surely line up to watch the film, do we really need another sequel?

Last year, all of the 10 highest grossing films in the United States, except for Wicked, were sequels. And this year is feeling very similar. An estimated 38 sequels and spinoffs will or have been released in 2025. Some of the highest grossing films so far are Lilo & Stitch (a remake), Jurassic World Rebirth (a spinoff), Mission Impossible - The Final Reckoning (a sequel), and Superman (a remake).

© Sygma via Getty Images My Best Friend's Wedding was only Cameron's 8th film

But many movie fans are exhausted by the sequel obsession. Legendary actor and director, Clint Eastwood, told the Austrian newspaper Kurier: "We live in an era of remakes and franchises. I've shot sequels three times, but I haven't been interested in that for a long while. My philosophy is: do something new or stay at home."

While sequels like My Best Friend's Wedding fill our nostalgia needs, they don't actually expand upon the story. Maybe we don't need to know how Julianne's life planned out. Maybe audiences should accept that a film doesn't tell the entire story of a character's life.

© Sygma via Getty Images Dermot is well known as a '90s heartthrob

Sinners, the original thriller film starring Michael B. Jordan, earned over $365 million worldwide. F1: The Movie, an original film based on the extremely popular sport starring Brad Pitt, has grossed over $590 million globally. Audiences, including me – a nostalgia junky – still want original films, even as the industry is churning out sequel after sequel.