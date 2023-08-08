Love Island USA host Sarah Hyland's famous husband Wells Adams – everything you need to know

Sarah Hyland is back for another season of Love Island USA. While the TV host is helping a new batch of Islanders find love in the villa, this bombshell is already taken! As of last year, the actress is happily married to her long-term beau, Wells Adams – and you might recognise him from another reality series! Keep reading for all the details…

Who is Sarah Hyland's famous husband Wells Adams?

Wells Adams, 39, is a TV and podcast host. Recognised for appearing as a contestant on the 12th season of The Bachelorette, he also presents Hulu's brand new pizza competition, Best In Dough, and co-hosts the podcast, Your Favorite Thing, with Brandi Cyrus.

© Getty Wells is best known for starring on season 12 of The Bachelorette

How did Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams meet?

Before she'd even met Wells, Sarah had made her crush on the Bachelorette star pretty clear in 2016, penning tweets about how much she loved watching him on the reality show.

© Getty The couple met through social media

By 2017, Wells and Sarah had shared a few flirty exchanges on Twitter, now known as X, and by September, they'd gone on their first date at a pre-Emmys benefit.

Sarah was the first one to make their relationship Instagram official with a sweet post in November. Sharing a black-and-white photo alongside her new boyfriend, the Modern Family star wrote: "He puts up with me."

© Getty Sarah and Wells pictured at the InStyle Golden Globe After Party in 2020

Reflecting on their first meeting, Wells told PEOPLE: "The internet — it's amazing. I'm amazed how smart the internet is because I just assume everyone on Twitter is an idiot, and then I'm like, 'Wow!'"

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' engagement

On July 16, 2019, Sarah and Wells got engaged after almost two years of dating. During a tropical vacation to Fiji, Wells totally surprised his girlfriend by getting down on one knee and proposing to her on the most beautiful beach. Having thought out every detail, Wells even arranged for the whole thing to be captured on camera, and he made sure to post the proposal on Instagram.

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' wedding

After rescheduling their wedding several times due to Covid, Sarah and Wells officially tied the knot on August 20 2022. They chose Sunstone Winery in Santa Ynez, Santa Barbara, as their venue. In a sweet nod to her Modern Family days, Sarah's co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson officiated the outdoor ceremony. Ariel Winter, Nolan Gould, Sofia Vergara, Julie Bowen and more Modern Family stars were also in attendance.

Speaking to Vogue, Sarah revealed that she chose two different wedding dresses from Vera Wang for her big day. "There was no way I could decide between the two," she said, "so I ended up adding another look to my array of dress moments." As Sarah walked down the aisle, Wells told Vogue: "I'm there weeping like a child. Uncontrollably."

In a few weeks' time, the couple will celebrate their one-year anniversary as a married couple, and we couldn't be happier for them!