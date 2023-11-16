Sofia Vergara shares new look at viral Modern Family reunion as fans express concern for Ty Burrell: 'I love and miss you'

Sofia Vergara hosted a reunion for the cast of Modern Family at her Los Angeles home, over three and a half years after the show first ended its run.

Modern Family was an ABC staple for its 11-year long run, from September 2009 to April 2020, winning critical acclaim and 22 Emmy Awards from its whopping 75 nominations.

The entirety of the mockumentary sitcom's cast was present for the reunion organized by the 51-year-old Colombian star, but fans immediately noticed that a beloved favorite was missing.

The cast held up a photograph of Ty Burrell, who played lovable goofball dad and husband Phil Dunphy, while posing for pictures, indicating that he couldn't make it. The photo of the character kept making the rounds in several of the images shared by Sofia.

It immediately concerned several of the star's followers, who reacted with comments like: "Bruh I thought Phill died, I almost had a mini heart attack," and: "Had to google and check that Phil was still alive….," plus: "Typical Phil, making us think the worse. He should have been the robot ipad thing if he couldn't make it," as well as: "No but tell my why my favorite character is always missing."

Thankfully, it seems like Ty, now 56, simply couldn't make it for some or the other reason (possibly scheduling conflicts) as he's alive and steadily working, much to the relief of fans.

Sofia shared new photos from the gathering and wrote alongside them: "So lucky to have worked with [these] people for 11 years. I love and miss [you] all guys!!!"

The other main cast members were all in attendance, including Julie Bowen (who played Claire Dunphy), Sarah Hyland, Ariel Winter, Nolan Gould (siblings Haley, Alex, and Luke Dunphy), Ed O'Neill (family patriarch Jay Pritchett), Eric Stonestreet (Cameron Tucker), Jesse Tyler Fergusson (Mitchell Pritchett), Aubrey Anderson-Emmons (Lily Tucker-Pritchett), and Rico Rodriguez (Manny Delgado-Pritchett).

Others in attendance included Jesse's husband Justin Mikita and show creators Steven Levitan and Christopher Lloyd. A few other fans did notice that child star Jeremy Maguire, who played Jay and Gloria's son Fulgencio "Joseph" Pritchett, was also absent.

Fans gushed over the reunion glimpses and began clamoring for a reboot or movie version of the show. "Just an idea. You guys love to hang out and work together. Just do another season or a movie!" one wrote, with another adding: "Holiday movie pleaaaaassseeeeee," and a third writing: "I love the fact that you guys really became a family. We don't see this strong bond in every cast on TV. You guys are so special!!"

Modern Family started off as an instant success for ABC, with its first few seasons receiving acclaim for its smart writing, endearing characters, and wacky plotlines.

The show was particularly credited for breaking ground with its depiction of same-sex couple Mitchell and Cameron and normalizing the idea of LGBTQ+ relationships on-screen, while also shining a light on themes like adoption and immigration.

The show won the Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series five consecutive times. Ty, Eric, and Julie each earned two Emmy wins for their performances, with the remaining adult cast members also receiving multiple consecutive nominations.

