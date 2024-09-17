Emily in Paris star Ashley Park uses this celeb-approved face spray 'religiously' and so do I

From her incredible outfits to her on-and-off screen romance, Ashley Park stole the show in Emily in Paris this season. It was also hard to miss her absolutely flawless skin, and the star has shared her secret.

The 33-year-old revealed that she "religiously" uses the Mario Badescu Facial Spray, $8 / £12.98 for a healthy glow, a best-loved product among celebrities.

Ashley Park's skin always looks flawless

Ashley told People: "I use this religiously. I always have it in my purse for planes, and now because I have to wear makeup a lot more. Also if I ever go in the warm weather or something, it's just a nice refresher."

I'm also a big fan of the cult facial spray, and I can confirm that it's perfect for spritzing before applying skincare or for giving yourself a pick-me-up throughout the day. The mist is infused with aloe vera, rose, and thyme to soothe and brighten the skin, and it definitely gives a natural glow without feeling heavy on the skin.

The lightweight spray is also super refreshing on the skin, so it's perfect for travelling or for use in the hot weather, and it can be used at any stage of your skincare and makeup routine. The brand also suggests storing the bottle in the refrigerator for an extra boost.

I absolutely love the floral smell of this product. While my skin can sometimes feel sensitive after spritzing a facial spray, the Mario Badescu one sits nicely and feels so refreshing. I usually use mine before applying my serums and moisturiser, and I like to carry it in my bag when I'm on the go for a refreshing top-up throughout the day.

Ashley isn't the only A-lister who swears by the Mario Badescu facial spray. Sofia Richie and Martha Stewart are also known fans of the brand, and Rihanna's makeup artist Priscilla Ono has previously revealed that she uses the Rosewater spray before, after, and during applying makeup.

The drugstore facial spray is so affordable

Amazon shoppers have also been raving about the celebrity-approved product, and it's racked up over 50,000 five-star ratings on the site. One reviewer wrote: "I’m obsessed with this facial mist! It’s super affordable but feels way more luxe than the price tag. Plus that rose smell! Total mood booster. It’s perfect for a quick refresh!"

Another added: "I got this after seeing on some other sites that it's nice to have when you get hot flashes. The mist is soothing and is great for your skin. It smells wonderful. It's easy to use at night when I wake up with night sweats. Just spray it on and it helps. I use it every night and it looks like none has been used!"

If you want to shop the facial spray loved by celebrities and makeup artists, the cult fave is available to shop on Amazon...