12 steamy Christmas movies to watch over the 12 days of Christmas

When it comes to the festive season, there's nothing quite like snuggling up on the sofa with a steamy Christmas movie. From romantic comedies to heart-fluttering dramas, Netflix has an irresistible lineup of sultry Christmas films to get you in the mood for love and mistletoe.

To make your yuletide even more special, we've curated 12 steamy and Christmassy titles, perfect for each day of the festive period.

Day 1: Hot Frosty

© Netflix Hot Frosty is the perfect way to start your Christmas festivities

If you're looking for a fiery start to your Christmas countdown, Hot Frosty delivers all the heat you need. This sizzling romance is set in a snowy town somewhere in the US where a girl falls for a man who used to be an actual snowman, and he ends up melting more than just snow.

Hot Frosty stars Schitt's Creek Dustin Milligan and Mean Girls' very own Lacey Chabert (who's still trying to make 'fetch' happen). Packed with steamy chemistry and cosy holiday vibes, Hot Frosty is the perfect film to set the tone for a love-filled Christmas season.

Day 2: The Noel Diary

© Netflix The Noel Diary is a very steam Christmas movie

The Noel Diary is a heartfelt drama that combines nostalgia and romance in equal measure. When a bestselling author returns home to settle his late mother's estate, he uncovers a diary that leads him to a woman searching for her own answers.

The Noel Diary stars Smallville and This Is Us actor Justin Hartley alongside Station 19's Barrett Doss. With its poignant story and undeniable romantic spark, this film will tug at your heartstrings while keeping the festive magic alive.

Day 3: Holiday in the Wild

© Netflix Holiday in the Wild is a brilliant Christmas movie to watch on Netflix

For a Christmas escape with a steamy twist, Holiday in the Wild takes you to the stunning landscapes of Africa. Sex And The City's Kristin Davis and West Wing's Rob Lowe shine in this adventurous tale about love, loss, and finding joy in unexpected places.

The breathtaking scenery and undeniable chemistry between the leads make this a must-watch for anyone craving a touch of exotic romance this Christmas.

Day 4: Our Little Secret

© Netflix Lindsay Lohan in Our Little Secret on Netflix

Spice up your holidays with Our Little Secret, a tantalising drama about two exes who discover there's more to their Christmas celebrations than exchanging gifts. They discover that their new partners are actually siblings, and they are forced to spend the festive period together.

Our Little Secret stars Lindsay Lohan, who's going through something of a cinematic renaissance, and Pretty Little Liars' Ian Harding.

The film's blend of mystery, humour and romance, with just a hint of scandal, ensures it will keep you hooked from start to finish. Perfect for a night when you're in the mood for something a little sultrier.

Day 5: Holidate

© Netflix Holidate might be one of the best Christmas movies on Netflix

For those who love a rom-com with a cheeky edge, Holidate is a laugh-out-loud delight. Emma Roberts stars as a perpetually single woman who strikes a deal with a charming stranger to be each other's "holidate" (yes, that's a thing) for every festive occasion.

As sparks fly, their faux relationship becomes all too real. Light-hearted, steamy, and utterly entertaining, this film is the perfect pick-me-up for Christmas Day.

Day 6: Love Hard

© Netflix Love Hard is a lovely and quite steamy Christmas movie

This modern romantic comedy is a perfect blend of humour and heart. Love Hard follows a journalist who travels cross-country to surprise her online crush, only to discover she's been catfished.

The ensuing love triangle is full of laugh-out-loud moments and swoon-worthy romance. A little awkward, a lot steamy, and entirely irresistible, it's ideal for your Boxing Day binge.

Day 7: The Merry Gentlemen

© Netflix The Merry Gentlemen is the steamiest Christmas movie on Netflix

For a more contemplative choice, The Merry Gentlemen offers a darker but deeply romantic tale. This unconventional Christmas film weaves together a story of redemption, forgiveness, and unexpected love.

The smouldering chemistry between the leads, Britt Robertson and One Tree Hill's Chad Michael Murray, will keep you glued to the screen, making it a refreshing yet heartfelt choice for the post-Christmas slump.

Day 8: A Family Affair

© Netflix Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron in A Family Affair

Nothing says festive romance quite like a touch of family drama, and A Family Affair brings it in spades. This film revolves around a woman who unexpectedly falls for her brother's best friend during a chaotic Christmas reunion.

With its mix of passion and holiday chaos, it's a perfect mid-season pick for those who enjoy romance served with a side of drama.

Day 9: Last Christmas

© Universal Pictures Last Christmas is one of the greatest Christmas movies ever made

No Christmas movie list is complete without Last Christmas, the enchanting romantic comedy inspired by George Michael's iconic song.

Starring Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding, the film follows a young woman whose life changes after meeting a mysterious stranger. With its blend of heartache, hope, and love, this Last Christmas offers a steamy but soulful experience.

Day 10: Single All The Way

© Netflix Single All The Way might be the funniest Christmas movie on Netflix

Inject some LGBTQ+ romance into your Christmas lineup with Single All The Way. This feel-good rom-com follows a perpetually single man who convinces his best friend to pretend to be his boyfriend for the holidays.

What starts as a charade quickly turns into something real, making this film a joyous and heartwarming celebration of love in all its forms.

Day 11: Christmas As Usual

© Netflix Christmas as Usual is a great one to watch this year

For a steamy yet relatable tale, Christmas As Usual delivers plenty of romance alongside the chaos of festive family gatherings. This charming film tells the story of a woman balancing career pressures, family obligations, and an unexpected romance with her childhood crush.

Packed with heartfelt moments, it's perfect for those final cosy nights leading up to New Year's.

Day 12: Let It Snow

© Netflix Let It Snow is a lovely way to end the Christmas season

End your Christmas film fest on a high note with Let It Snow, a heartwarming story of love, friendship, and festive cheer. Set during a snowstorm on Christmas Eve, Let It Snow intertwines several romantic storylines, each packed with youthful charm and emotional depth.

The film stars the likes of Isabela Merced (who recently starred in Alien: Romulus and also played the live-action version of Dora the Explorer), Kiernan Shipka (from The Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina) and the legend who is Joan Cusack.

With these 12 steamy films on Netflix, your 12 days of Christmas are set to be full of cosiness, cheer, romance and fun. Whether you're in the mood for laughter, longing glances, or a touch of drama, this lineup has something for everyone. So, light a fire, cuddle up, and let the festive romance begin.