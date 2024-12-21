8 Christmas movies on Netflix that are actually good

The holiday season is upon us, and there's no better way to get into the Christmas spirit than by watching a festive film. Netflix has a variety of Christmas movies, but finding the ones worth watching can be tricky.

Here's a list of eight Christmas movies on Netflix that are genuinely good and guaranteed to spread holiday cheer.

© BBC Films Nativity! This charming British comedy is a festive must-watch, and it's currently available to stream on Netflix in the United Kingdom. Martin Freeman stars as a reluctant primary school teacher tasked with directing his school's nativity play. Packed with heartwarming moments and laugh-out-loud comedy, Nativity! is a film the whole family will love. The improvised performances by the children add an endearing, authentic touch that makes it stand out.

© Universal Pictures How The Grinch Stole Christmas Jim Carrey's iconic portrayal of the Grinch makes this live-action adaptation of Dr Seuss' classic tale unforgettable. The story follows the Grinch as he schemes to ruin Christmas for the people of Whoville, only to have his icy heart melted by the festive spirit. The whimsical set design and hilarious one-liners make this a go-to Christmas movie. It's perfect for both children and adults who want a bit of nostalgia.

© Universal Pictures The Holiday An iconic Christmas rom-com with all the feels, The Holiday stars Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, Jude Law, and Jack Black. The story follows two women who swap homes over the holidays to escape their personal woes and find unexpected romance. It's cosy, heartwarming, and the picturesque snowy settings will have you dreaming of your own festive escape.

© Universal Pictures Last Christmas Starring Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding, Last Christmas is inspired by the George Michael song of the same name. The movie tells the story of Kate, a struggling singer with a complicated past, who meets the mysterious and charming Tom. This film delivers a heartfelt story with a twist that will leave you reaching for tissues. Plus, the soundtrack is packed with George Michael hits.

© Netflix Klaus This animated film has become a modern Christmas classic. It reimagines the origin story of Santa Claus, focusing on a young postman who teams up with a mysterious toymaker to spread joy in a gloomy town. With stunning animation and a touching storyline, Klaus is a treat for all ages. It's a fresh take on the holiday genre that's both funny and moving.

© Illumination The Grinch This 2018 animated version of the Dr Seuss tale features Benedict Cumberbatch as the voice of the Grinch. It's a visually vibrant and family-friendly retelling of the beloved Christmas story. The updated animation style and catchy soundtrack make this a fun option for a festive movie night. It's light-hearted and easy to enjoy.

© Netflix Our Little Secret This recently released gem starring the iconic actress Lindsay Lohan is a heartwarming story about a young woman who is spending her first Christmas with her boyfriend's family but discovers her ex is also part of the holiday festivities and decides to hide their romantic history. Our Little Secret is a touching and meaningful watch that's perfect for those looking for a quieter, romantic and more reflective festive film.

© Netflix Hot Frosty This quirky romantic comedy follows widow Kathy (played by Mean Girls' Lacey Chabert) who magically brings a snowman to life. His innocence helps her heal and find love again. They bond before the holidays, but he's doomed to melt. Set in a snowy small town, Hot Frosty mixes holiday magic with a feel-good love story. It's a fun and light-hearted watch for those who enjoy a bit of whimsy in their Christmas movies.

These eight Christmas movies on Netflix are perfect for getting into the festive spirit. Whether you're looking for heartwarming animation, laugh-out-loud comedies, or romantic tales, there's something for everyone.

So grab your hot chocolate, snuggle up, and enjoy some of the best festive films Netflix has to offer.