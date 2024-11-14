Inside Love Actually star Thomas Brodie-Sangster's private life including famous wife and Hertfordshire farm

Actor Thomas Brodie-Sangster is back on our screens once again, reprising his role as Rafe Sadler in BBC's Wolf Hall: The Mirror and The Light.

The TV and film star is perhaps best known for his earlier performances in Love Actually, in which he played drummer Sam, and in Nanny McPhee in which he took on the role of Simon Brown.

Reflecting on his early career, he told The Telegraph: "It's an honour, really, to be in movies that have stood the test of time."

© Instagram The actor wed Talulah Riley in 2024

As the star continues to make waves on screen, join HELLO! as we take a closer look at the actor's tranquil life off-screen…

© Getty Images Thomas' married life with wife Talulah Riley Thomas and St Trinian's actress Talulah Riley tied the knot in 2024 after more than two years of dating. The couple crossed paths while on the set of Pistol and later embarked on a whirlwind romance – an experience which Thomas describes as "quite surreal".



After lockdown, the pair upped sticks and relocated to the countryside, opting to purchase a smallholding in Hertfordshire. The couple have adjusted to a slower pace of life and are in their element building up their farm. "We've got 12 chickens, ducks, sheep… I spend my time in the rain building chicken coops. I love it," Thomas told The Telegraph. "The idea is to grow our own, to be as self-sufficient as possible." Their wedding day was a low-key affair, with Talulah rocking a satin ball gown on her big day. Thomas, meanwhile, looked dapper dressed in an inky-blue suit jacket, a floral waistcoat and striped trousers. While the pair seem content with their current set-up, they've spoken about their desire to start a family one day. "I'd make them appreciate everything," he told The Telegraph. "I think the world's got very complicated, but it's just going back to being aware of stuff a bit more. Where things have come from, how they're made…"

© Getty Images Thomas' famous family Thomas hails from a family of actors. His father, Mark Sangster, starred as Ed the hyena in the Lion King musical and has also worked as an editor on shows such as Goodnight Sweetheart, My Hero and Taskmaster. His mother Tasha, meanwhile, appeared in the likes of London's Burning and Stig of The Dump before turning to the world of ballet as a teacher.



The Queen's Gambit star was propelled to take up acting by his father Mark. Chatting to The Telegraph, he explained: "I'd seen my father be silly and put on funny voices so many times, and here he was doing the same thing, but people were captivated by his trickery. I just thought it was magical, and looked fun. So I wanted to give it a go."



In news that may surprise some, he's also related to Bridget Jones star Hugh Grant – their great-grandmothers were sisters.



© Getty Images The actor's dyslexia The Wolf Hall star has been candid about his experience of dyslexia, revealing how he sometimes struggles with reading. Speaking to Vulture, Thomas explained how he didn't read the Game of Thrones books prior to starring as Jojen Reed in the HBO series.



When asked by the publication whether he'd read the book series, Thomas confessed: "I'm not a big reader… I struggle with reading a bit. I'm slightly dyslexic, so reading takes me quite a while, and in general, I'm not a big book reader at all. And something like Game of Thrones seems very daunting to me!"

