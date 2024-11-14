Inside Love Actually star Thomas Brodie-Sangster's private life including famous wife and Hertfordshire farm

The TV and film star is perhaps best known for his earlier performances in Love Actually, in which he played drummer Sam, and in Nanny McPhee in which he took on the role of Simon Brown.
Reflecting on his early career, he told The Telegraph: "It's an honour, really, to be in movies that have stood the test of time."
As the star continues to make waves on screen, join HELLO! as we take a closer look at the actor's tranquil life off-screen…
Thomas' married life with wife Talulah Riley
Thomas and St Trinian's actress Talulah Riley tied the knot in 2024 after more than two years of dating. The couple crossed paths while on the set of Pistol and later embarked on a whirlwind romance – an experience which Thomas describes as "quite surreal".
After lockdown, the pair upped sticks and relocated to the countryside, opting to purchase a smallholding in Hertfordshire. The couple have adjusted to a slower pace of life and are in their element building up their farm.
"We've got 12 chickens, ducks, sheep… I spend my time in the rain building chicken coops. I love it," Thomas told The Telegraph. "The idea is to grow our own, to be as self-sufficient as possible."
Their wedding day was a low-key affair, with Talulah rocking a satin ball gown on her big day. Thomas, meanwhile, looked dapper dressed in an inky-blue suit jacket, a floral waistcoat and striped trousers.
While the pair seem content with their current set-up, they've spoken about their desire to start a family one day. "I'd make them appreciate everything," he told The Telegraph. "I think the world's got very complicated, but it's just going back to being aware of stuff a bit more. Where things have come from, how they're made…"
Thomas' famous family
Thomas hails from a family of actors. His father, Mark Sangster, starred as Ed the hyena in the Lion King musical and has also worked as an editor on shows such as Goodnight Sweetheart, My Hero and Taskmaster. His mother Tasha, meanwhile, appeared in the likes of London's Burning and Stig of The Dump before turning to the world of ballet as a teacher.
The Queen's Gambit star was propelled to take up acting by his father Mark. Chatting to The Telegraph, he explained: "I'd seen my father be silly and put on funny voices so many times, and here he was doing the same thing, but people were captivated by his trickery. I just thought it was magical, and looked fun. So I wanted to give it a go."
In news that may surprise some, he's also related to Bridget Jones star Hugh Grant – their great-grandmothers were sisters.
The actor's dyslexia
The Wolf Hall star has been candid about his experience of dyslexia, revealing how he sometimes struggles with reading. Speaking to Vulture, Thomas explained how he didn't read the Game of Thrones books prior to starring as Jojen Reed in the HBO series.
When asked by the publication whether he'd read the book series, Thomas confessed: "I'm not a big reader… I struggle with reading a bit. I'm slightly dyslexic, so reading takes me quite a while, and in general, I'm not a big book reader at all. And something like Game of Thrones seems very daunting to me!"
His unusual hobby
Thomas isn't big on social media and doesn't have Facebook or Twitter. He developed a passion for bikes and vintage cars aged 15 when he worked at a local south London garage specialising in vintage motors.
While he owns a classic 1978 Yamaha SR500 and a more modern Suzuki SV650, the real gem in his collection is nonetheless his beloved classic Citroën DS which he lauds as the "best ride."
Speaking to NME, he said: "I've been in a lot of fancy cars, but nothing else rides like that. So comfortable so smooth. And it gets people's attention – they love it or hate it."
