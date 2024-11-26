Colin Firth is unrecognisable in new look at true-story drama with Shetland star

Colin Firth is starring in Sky's upcoming drama, Lockerbie: A Search for Truth – and it looks gripping.

The Bridget Jones star leads the cast as Dr Jim Swire, a father driven by loss in the wake of the 1988 Lockerbie disaster. The story, which is inspired by true events, follows Dr Jim and his wife Jane's fight for justice after their daughter Flora tragically died in the devastating terrorist attack. Watch the trailer below.

WATCH: Colin Firth stars in Lockerbie: A Search for Truth

In new images, Colin is worlds away from his usual look as he dons snow-white locks and 80s-style glasses, while his co-star Catherine McCormack, who plays Jane, appears solemn as she gazes into the distance.

So, what is the show about?

The limited five-part series is based on the real 1988 Lockerbie disaster, which saw 259 passengers and crew killed when Pan Am Flight 103 exploded over Lockerbie 38 minutes after take-off, with a further 11 residents losing their lives as the plane came crashing down.

© SKY/Carnival Colin Firth stars in Lockerbie: A Search for Truth

After his daughter Flora dies in the disaster, Dr Jim Swire is nominated spokesperson for the UK victims' families, who have united to demand truth and justice. What follows is a relentless journey that sees Jim travel across continents and political divides. In doing so, he not only jeopardises his stability, family and life but completely overturns his trust in the justice system.

The synopsis continues: "As the truth shifts under Jim’s feet, his view of the world is left forever changed.

© SKY/Carnival Catherine McCormack plays Jane Swire

"Exploring events from the disaster and its aftermath, Lockerbie: A Search for Truth provides an intimate account of a man, a husband, and a father who risks everything in memory of his daughter and the unflinching pursuit of truth and justice."

Starring alongside Colin and Catherine are Shetland star Mark Bonnar as Roderick McGill and Litvinenko's Sam Troughton as Murray Guthrie.

Other cast members include Ardalan Esmaili (Grey Zone, Deliver Me) as Abdulbaset al-Megrahi, Mudar Abbara (The Swimmers, In Another Life) as Al Amin Khalifa Fhimah, Guy Henry (Holby City, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) as Paul Channon and Nabil Al Raee (The Teacher, 200 Meters) as Colonel Gaddafi.

© SKY/Carnival The series follows a grieving father in the wake of the 1988 Lockerbie disaster

Rounding out the cast as the Swire children are Jemma Carlton (Maxine, A Thousand Blows) as Cathy, Harry Redding (Red Rose) as William and Rosanna Adams as Flora.

Lockerbie: A Search for Truth will air on Sky and NOW in the UK and Ireland on 2 January, 2025.