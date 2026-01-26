'Incredible' 6-part detective drama unveils first look at season 2 with Celebrity Traitors star

Calling all detective drama fans! U&alibi has released a first look at Bookish season two, which stars The Celebrity Traitors contestant Ruth Codd and comes from Emmy Award-winning writer Mark Gatiss (Sherlock).

The first series, which landed on screens in July 2025, was an "incredible" success. It averaged 1.5 million viewers and became one of U&alibi's biggest shows to date, according to the channel.

Set in London in 1946, the detective drama follows Gabriel Book (Mark), a bookshop owner on Archangel Lane who helps the police solve the strangest crimes and knottiest murders.

You know you're in safe hands when Mark Gatiss is at the helm of a project, and season two looks set to raise the stakes – especially with Ruth Codd joining the line-up as India Flynn. Intrigued? Here's everything you need to know.

WATCH: Bookish trailer

© UKTV / Guillaume Van Laethem Ruth Codd joins the cast as India Flynn What is Bookish season 2 about? Returning for another round of twisty mysteries, the second season follows Book as he’s asked to help solve a mysterious case involving a medium, Harold Sneed (Jason Watkins). The synopsis reads: "Off Savile Row, Inspector Bliss (Elliot Levey) asks Book to help in a puzzling murder at a gentleman’s outfitters – the elderly tailor Maxie Kleinmann (Allan Corduner) is keen to confess to the murder, but the evidence doesn’t quite stack up and points to something much more complex and sinister.

© UKTV / Guillaume Van Laethem Season two stars Connor Finch, Elliot Levey, Mark Gatiss and Nadia Albina "Meanwhile, Book and Jack Blunt are sent to the seemingly charming German village of Würl by the mysterious ‘E’ (Simon Callow) to thwart a thieving Duchess (Miranda Richardson) at Christmas time. "However, festivities take a deadly turn when Book and Jack uncover secrets of their own, past and present, in an ominous castle brimming with plausible murder suspects.

© UKTV / Guillaume Van Laethem Rupert Graves, Polly Walker and Connor Finch also feature "Book’s close association to the police continues to be not without its personal dangers and his lavender marriage with childhood best friend Trottie (Polly Walker), is threatened by debonair Colonel Winters (Rupert Graves). "Marrying post-war nostalgia with the reckless and life affirming atmosphere of the times, Bookish is a stylish period detective drama with a difference."

© Nicolas Velter,UKTV Miranda Richardson guest stars as Duchess Alberta Who stars in Bookish season 2? Mark Gatiss (Sherlock) returns to lead the cast as Gabriel Book, while Polly Walker (Bridgerton) plays Trottie Book and Connor Finch (Everything I Know About Love) is Jack Blunt. They are joined by Elliot Levey as Inspector Bliss, Blake Harrison as Sergeant Morris and Buket Kömür as Nora. Returning cast members also include Rosie Cavaliero as Ada Dredge, Gerard Horan as Mr Baseheart, Nadia Albina as Dr Calder and Jonas Nay as Felix.

© Nicolas Velter,UKTV Jason Watkins plays medium Harold Sneed Alongside Ruth Codd, series two features a slate of guest stars, including Jason Watkins as Harold Sneed, Miranda Richardson as Duchess Alberta, Simon Callow as 'E', Rupert Graves as Colonel Reggie Winters, Claire Skinner as Mrs Calthrop, Youssef Kerkour as Yusuf and Allan Corduner as Maxie Kleinmann.

The second series of Bookish will air on U&alibi later this year. In the meantime, all six episodes of series one are available to stream via Sky, NOW and Virgin Media.