The Voice UK winners: where are they now?

You might like...
-
Olly Murs, will.i.am and other The Voice judges look unrecognisable in these throwbacks
-
The Voice host Emma Willis has the BEST hair! Her stylist reveals all the secrets
Whether it's quiffed, slicked down, brunette or blonde, Emma Willis always looks picture perfect. We spoke to her hair stylist of four years,...
-
The Voice presenter Emma Willis stuns in a Victoria Beckham black and white trouser suit
Emma Willis gave The Voice viewers fashion envy last night wearing a top and trousers from the Victoria Beckham label. Hosting The Voice for the third...
-
Emma Willis rocks £1,665 Stella McCartney fringe dress
Emma Willis graced the red carpet on Tuesday evening to attend The Voice UK photocall in Manchester. The TV star was joined by the ITV shows coaches;...
-
Has Gavin Rossdale been axed from The Voice UK?
Gavin Rossdale has reportedly lost his position on The Voice after just one year. The Bush frontman joined the show's judging panel when it moved...