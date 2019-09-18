﻿
7 Photos | Film

Love In The Countryside: meet the series two contestants looking for love

Sara Cox is playing cupid to seven brand new rural romantics

...
Love In The Countryside: meet the series two contestants looking for love
You're reading

Love In The Countryside: meet the series two contestants looking for love

1/7
Next

Blue Peter presenters Matt Baker, Simon Thomas and Liz Barker reunite for special cause
Love-In-The-Countryside-Grace
Photo: © BBC
1/7

Love In The Countryside is back for a second series and sees seven brand new rural romantics hoping to find the partner of their dreams. Guided by TV presenter and radio DJ Sara Cox – who grew up on her family's pedigree beef farm in Lancashire – the new contestants have each made an online dating profile, inviting people from across the UK to write them old-fashioned love letters. Once they have chosen their favourites to meet face-to-face at a speed dating event, they will then invite their top three back to their home to spend the weekend with them trying out country life. But just who are the seven lonely hearts looking for everlasting love? Meet the contestants below…

Grace

Dairy and stock rearing farmer Grace is a 23 year old who lives on the Welsh Border. She was introduced in episode one on Tuesday night. Grace enjoys singing, tug of war and getting dressed up for a girl's night out. She is set to take over her family's Welsh farm in a few years' time and is passionate about her rural life. She would love to find someone special to share her incredible country lifestyle with. 

Love-In-The-Countryside-Martin
Photo: © BBC
2/7

Martin

Martin is a 44 year old dairy farmer from Doncaster who is passionate about developing his business, recently adding a new milking parlour. He enjoys country walks with his two welsh sheepdogs and now that he has a little more time on his hands, he is ready to find his soulmate. 

Love-In-The-Countryside-David
Photo: © BBC
3/7

David

David worked in retail for two years before realising that his heart lay in farming. He returned to the countryside to help run his family's dairy farm in Cumbria. He enjoys singing and socialising and is looking for his Mr Right to share his life with.

Keep scrolling to meet more Love In The Countryside contestants...

Love-In-The-Countryside-Katy
Photo: © BBC
4/7

Katy

Katy, 58, has spent the last 16 years training sheepdogs and raising her daughter, Henrietta. She enjoys travelling and dining out and now she wants to find somebody special to share her life in the wild and beautiful Cumbrian countryside.

MORE: Martine McCutcheon is the stunning bride in throwbacks from her dreamy Italian wedding

Love-In-The-Countryside-George
Photo: © BBC
5/7

George

George is a vet who works in a rural mixed animal practice in Powys, Wales. The 24-year-old loves singing and exploring the countryside, and the variety in his job, which sees him treating cats and dogs to performing caesareans on cows.

Love-In-The-Countryside-Victoria
Photo: © BBC
6/7

Victoria

Victoria is an equine dental technician who enjoys horse riding, baking and going on holiday. The 35-year-old lives in South Somerset and is looking for that special someone to share her "great life" with.

MORE: GMB star Kate Garraway welcomes adorable new baby into the family

Love-In-The-Countryside-Ioan
Photo: © BBC
7/7

Ioan

Welsh Shepherd Ioan, who lives in Carmarthenshire, already has one great love in his life – his flock of sheep – and one day hopes to buy his own farm. But being a shepherd is sometimes lonely work and Ioan would love to meet someone special to share his passion for the countryside with.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...