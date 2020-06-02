9 powerful shows and documentaries about racial injustice that are essential viewing

Following the devastating death of George Floyd, shockwaves were sent around the world and the importance of the Black Lives Matter movement became even more prominent. One thing that many people are asking is what can be done? Now, more than ever, it's clear that education on the injustices in our society is crucial. And a great way to do that is by watching powerful and educational shows and documentaries about this very subject, and Netflix has a generous selection. While there are plenty of fantastic and award-winning films and TV series out there, here's our roundup to get you started.
13th
Ava DuVernay's documentary film focuses on race, injustice and mass incarceration in the United States. The title refers to the 13th Amendment to the US Constitution which reads, "Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted, shall exist within the United States." The film features archive footage, interviews and testimonies from activists, politicians and formerly incarcerated men and women.
