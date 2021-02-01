﻿
7 Photos | Film

Garden Rescue star Harry Rich's cutest photos of his gorgeous family

The TV star lives in Wales with his wife and daughter

Garden Rescue star Harry Rich's cutest photos of his gorgeous family
You're reading

Garden Rescue star Harry Rich's cutest photos of his gorgeous family

1/7
Next

Married at First Sight Australia's Elizabeth Sobinoff wows fans with gorgeous makeover
Francesca Shillcock
harry-and-wife-sue1
Photo: © Instagram
1/7

Since appearing on Garden Rescue for the first time in 2016, Harry and David Rich, affectionately known as The Rich Brothers, have become somewhat of a TV star duo. The brothers, who present the BBC show alongside Charlie Dimmock, also run their own project company Rich Landscapes and have been the recipient of the gold award at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show twice. But for Harry, 32, the most important job of all is perhaps his one as husband and father to his gorgeous family. The family-of-three live together in Wales – check out their cutest family snaps below...

 

Garden Rescue's Harry Rich and wife Sue

Harry and his wife Sue live in their gorgeous cottage in Brecon, Wales, which happens to be his home town. It's clear the husband and wife are a talented couple with Harry's horticulture work and Sue running her own yoga studio.

MORE: Take a look back at Garden Rescue's Charlie Dimmock's early TV career

harry-wife-sue
Photo: © Instagram
2/7

Harry Rich and Sue's growing family

Proud Dad-to-be Harry posted this stunning picture of wife Sue back in July 2019, when she was heavily pregnant with their first child. In the post, Sue can be seen holding the tree pose, with Harry promoting the yoga tutorial in the caption, writing: "Pregnancy yoga is a beautiful new addition to Tŷ yoga @tyyoga @yoga #nature."

MORE: Garden Rescue's The Rich Brothers share incredible new pictures of garden

harry-rich-newborn-daughter
Photo: © Instagram
3/7

Harry Rich with daughter Indigo

Soon after they welcomed their daughter, Harry posted this gorgeous picture of the little one introducing her to his followers. Harry captioned the picture, which saw the baby in an adorable snow suit, writing: "Baby Indigo." How lovely!

Keep clicking for more photos..!

harry-sue-and-baby
Photo: © Instagram
4/7

Harry Rich and Sue with daughter Indigo

As time's gone on, the TV presenter has posted a number of post on his social media of their beautiful family, including this one from their wintery walk, which Harry captioned simply as "Family."

harry-and-indigo
Photo: © Instagram
5/7

Harry Rich with daughter Indigo

This post from November last year shows a sleep Indigo in her dad's arms in their Brecon home. The adorable snap gained a lot of compliments from followers, with one person commenting underneath: "Lovely photo", while another said: "What gorgeous photos, congratulations!"

harry-and-indigo-sofa
Photo: © Instagram
6/7

Harry Rich with daughter Indigo

More recently, Harry posted this gorgeous photo of Harry on a sofa with little Indigo perched on his lap. The father-of-one captioned the post: "Saturday morning Indigo." Cute.

harry-and-indigo-2
Photo: © Instagram
7/7

Harry Rich's family home

Given Harry's talents in gardening, it's no wonder his home and outside space is beautiful. This post from April this year sees the proud dad with a growing Indigo in his arms in front of their home. Harry gave his followers an update in the caption on the work that was taking place, writing: "Work has begun in the garden. Harry and indigo below the crimson flowers of the flowering currant."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.