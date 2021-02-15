Death in Paradise recently returned for its tenth season and has unsurprisingly gone down a treat with fans. The beloved cast reprised their roles once again to form the Saint Marie police department, and a few familiar faces even made a surprise return, too.
But what about away from the show when they're not busy filming in the sunny Caribbean?
A number of stars on the BBC drama have families of their own to keep them busy. Meet some of the main cast member's children and partners here…
Ben Miller
Ben delighted viewers when he made a return as DI Richard Poole for the tenth anniversary special. Since leaving the show in 2013, the actor has been busy doing many other projects as well as growing his family.
He shares one son with ex-wife Belinda Stewart-Wilson who was born in 2006, but the couple parted ways in 2011.
In late 2011, the actor welcomed another son with his second wife Jessica and in 2015 the couple welcomed a daughter.