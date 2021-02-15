﻿
9 Photos | Film

See the stars of Death in Paradise and their families

The BBC drama is currently airing its tenth series

Francesca Shillcock
ben-miller-kids
Photo: © Instagram
Death in Paradise recently returned for its tenth season and has unsurprisingly gone down a treat with fans. The beloved cast reprised their roles once again to form the Saint Marie police department, and a few familiar faces even made a surprise return, too.

But what about away from the show when they're not busy filming in the sunny Caribbean?

A number of stars on the BBC drama have families of their own to keep them busy. Meet some of the main cast member's children and partners here…

 

Ben Miller

Ben delighted viewers when he made a return as DI Richard Poole for the tenth anniversary special. Since leaving the show in 2013, the actor has been busy doing many other projects as well as growing his family.

He shares one son with ex-wife Belinda Stewart-Wilson who was born in 2006, but the couple parted ways in 2011.

In late 2011, the actor welcomed another son with his second wife Jessica and in 2015 the couple welcomed a daughter.

kris-marshall-and-wife
Photo: © Getty Images
Kris Marshall

Kris Marshall played the bumbling but loveable Humphrey Goodman in the show from Ben Miller's departure until 2017.

Away from the show, Kris can be found at home with his wife Hannah who he married in 2012. The couple have two children together, a son, Thomas, and daughter, Elsie.

ardal-ohanlon-and-wife
Photo: © Getty Images
Ardal O'Hanlon

Ardal O'Hanlon joined as Jack Mooney soon after Kris Marshall's departure and remained on the show for two years before leaving in 2019. In real life, Ardal is married to his childhood sweetheart Melanie O'Hanlon and they have three children: Emily, Rebecca and Red.

ralf-and-partner
Photo: © Getty Images
Ralf Little

Ralf is Death in Paradise's current detective. When he's not busy filming in Guadeloupe, he can be found at home with his wife-to-be Lindsey Ferrentino. The actor recently opened up about their plans to tie the knot being on hold due to coronavirus restrictions.

He told The One Show in January: "Well they're pretty much on hold. She couldn't even come out to the island this time. That was an idea she had, 'Why don't we get married out here?' I was like, 'Because I'm busy trying to film a TV show where I'm in every scene'."

danny-john-jules-and-wife
Photo: © Getty Images
Danny John-Jules

Danny John-Jules was a regular on the BBC show from its beginning up until series eight. Away from Death in Paradise, the former Strictly star is married to Petula Langlais and together they have two children, Danté Langlais-John-Jules and Danaè Langlais-John-Jules.

don-warrington
Photo: © Getty Images
Don Warrington

Don Warrington's role as Commissioner Patterson has been part of the Death in Paradise furniture since the beginning. The actor is also known for his roles in Rising Damp and his theatre work. Not much is known about his family life, but his Wikipedia page states he has two children.

Élizabeth-Bourgine
Photo: © BBC
Élizabeth Bourgine

French actress Élizabeth Bourgine joined the main cast of the BBC show in season two and has been a regular ever since. Élizabeth is married to Jean-Luc Miesch and together they have one son named Jules.

josephine-jobert-white-dress
Photo: © HELLO!
Joséphine Jobert

Joséphine Jobert is currently single, but the actress has been open about wanting a family in the future. In a recently exclusive interview with HELLO!, the actress spoke about where she'd like to live permanently and raise a family.

She said: "I live in Paris but that's obviously not where I want to live for the rest of my life. I wanted to move to LA before lockdown, but knowing I wouldn't spend my life there. South of France is where I'd like to live and have kids because it's such an amazing place."

tobi-and-prisca
Photo: © BBC
Tobi Bakare

Tobi Bakare plays JP on the show and is married to Prisca Bakare – who is also no stranger to Death in Paradise! Prisca played his on-screen wife and the actor opened up about what is was like to work together.

"Ultimately, it was great! It was fantastic. I was very, very impressed and she’s a bit of a firecracker. It was a privilege to be able to work with her."

