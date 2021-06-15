﻿
9 Photos | Film

See the cast of Lucifer's Instagram accounts: Tom Ellis, Lauren German and more

Find out the IG handles of the Netflix stars here

See the cast of Lucifer's Instagram accounts: Tom Ellis, Lauren German and more
You're reading

See the cast of Lucifer's Instagram accounts: Tom Ellis, Lauren German and more

1/9
Next

The controversy surrounding new movie musical In the Heights explained
Eve Crosbie
See the cast of Lucifer's Instagram accounts: Tom Ellis, Lauren German and more
Photo: © Netflix
1/9

The second half of Lucifer season five landed on Netflix recently, much to the delight of fans who have been patiently awaiting to see how the season would end for almost a year.

MORE: Lucifer star Tom Ellis looks almost unrecognisable in first-ever television role

However, viewers who have already binged all the new episodes (and who could blame them) now have the even longer wait for the show's sixth and final season. So, what to do in the meantime? Well, why not follow the cast on Instagram to get to know them a little better. Keep reading to find out their IG handles...

Loading the player...
2/9

WATCH: Lucifer 5B recently arrived on Netflix

See the cast of Lucifer's Instagram accounts: Tom Ellis, Lauren German and more
Photo: © Instagram
3/9

Tom Ellis 

You can find the devil himself, British actor Tom Ellis posting from @officialtomellis. Between sharing behind-the-scenes snaps from the upcoming episodes of Lucifer season six, you can find the 42-year-old actor posting the rare snap of his daughters and his life in LA with wife Meaghan Oppenheimer.

MORE: Lucifer's Tom Ellis shares rare wedding photo with wife Meaghan

Keep clicking for more photos...!

See the cast of Lucifer's Instagram accounts: Tom Ellis, Lauren German and more
Photo: © Instagram
4/9

Lauren German

Lauren German's handle on Instagram is @laurengerman and if you didn't know already, she's a huge fan of animals! Her feed is full of photos of her Belgian shepherd pooch, Pepper, as well as photos of her famous pals' pets too. Between filming the hit Netflix series, Lauren loves to spend her downtime painting and you can find some of her artwork on her page too.

See the cast of Lucifer's Instagram accounts: Tom Ellis, Lauren German and more
Photo: © Instagram
5/9

Lesley-Ann Brandt

Fan favourite Maze can be found posting at @lesleyannbrandt. The South African actress' feed is populated with gorgeous photos of her with her husband Chris Payne Gilbert and three-year-old son Kingston - but she also loves showing off how she likes to unwind when she's not filming, too. Several snaps show the star hiking in LA's finest mountain ranges.

See the cast of Lucifer's Instagram accounts: Tom Ellis, Lauren German and more
Photo: © Instagram
6/9

D.B Woodside

D.B Woodside, who plays Lucifer's brother Amenadiel, can be found posting at @dbwofficial. He mainly uses his account to share details of what he's working on, so it's a great place to go for behind-the-scene snaps from the set of Lucifer

MORE: Lucifer fans convinced they've worked out a huge season six plot twist

In a recent post, he revealed that he's even directed an episode of the upcoming season! "And that's a wrap for my directing debut! What a crazy ride! I can't remember the last that I had that much fun while being stressed out!" he wrote alongside the above photo.

See the cast of Lucifer's Instagram accounts: Tom Ellis, Lauren German and more
Photo: © Instagram
7/9

Kevin Alejandro

Dan's future on the show may be uncertain following that shocking season five ending, but we'll be closely following actor Kevin Alejandro at @kevinmalejandro for any clues about his potential return! You'll also find Kevin posting about his other work outside of Lucifer, as well as passion for political causes too.

MORE: Lucifer star reveals future of character after shock death in season five

See the cast of Lucifer's Instagram accounts: Tom Ellis, Lauren German and more
Photo: © Instagram
8/9

Rachael Harris

Rachael Harris is the biggest cheerleader for her Lucifer co-stars and is always reposting details of their upcoming projects, so her page @rachaelharris almost the perfect place to go for updates on all the cast! Away from all that, Rachael is also a mother-of-two and couldn't be prouder of her young sons Henry and Otto, who she regularly shares snaps of.

See the cast of Lucifer's Instagram accounts: Tom Ellis, Lauren German and more
Photo: © Instagram
9/9

Aimee Garcia

Aimee Garcia can be found at @aimeegarcia4realz, where she shares everything from selfies and sunsets to fan art. Alongside one recent selfie, she teased fans about an upcoming "secret" project. Alongside the picture, which featured her wearing a black lace corset, she wrote: "THAT'S A WRAP!!! ... on a secret project I can't wait to share with you all." Could her next role be in Bridgerton, perhaps?

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.