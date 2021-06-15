See the cast of Lucifer's Instagram accounts: Tom Ellis, Lauren German and more

D.B Woodside
D.B Woodside, who plays Lucifer's brother Amenadiel, can be found posting at @dbwofficial. He mainly uses his account to share details of what he's working on, so it's a great place to go for behind-the-scene snaps from the set of Lucifer.
In a recent post, he revealed that he's even directed an episode of the upcoming season! "And that's a wrap for my directing debut! What a crazy ride! I can't remember the last that I had that much fun while being stressed out!" he wrote alongside the above photo.