Lucifer's Tom Ellis shares rare wedding photo with wife Meaghan

Tom Ellis and his wife Meaghan Oppenheimer are celebrating their second wedding anniversary, and the Lucifer actor marked the occasion by sharing a sweet throwback photo on Instagram.

The picture showed the couple with their arms around each other as they stood on a wooden pier next to a river. Tom wore a black suit while Meaghan was a beautiful bride in a boho lace wedding dress.

The caption read: "Happy anniversary to my missing jigsaw piece. I love you more and more @moppyoppenheimer," and Meaghan sweetly replied: "Love you so much baby!!!!!"

Many of his followers were quick to share their congratulations, with co-star Rachael Harris writing: "What a beautiful day it was! Here’s to a million more! Happy Anniversary lovelies," and another adding: "Happy anniversary you two. Much much love to you both."

Meanwhile, Meaghan also shared her own photo which showed the couple dancing at their wedding reception. It gave fans a better look at her dress, which was designed by Naeem Khan.

The Lucifer star is celebrating his second wedding anniversary

It was made of embroidered lace and featured puff shoulders, a V-neck and flared cuffs, and she paired it with a flowing veil.

Tom and Meaghan tied the knot in a picturesque ceremony at the Grassini Family Winery in California on 2 June 2019. They reportedly said 'I do' under oak trees, with guests including James McAvoy and Tom's co-star Lesley Ann Brandt in attendance.

Meaghan shared a close-up of her engagement ring

The couple have been in a relationship since 2015 and announced their engagement two years later. In an Instagram post, Meaghan showed off her unusual engagement ring and wrote: "I have to thank @gillianconroyjewelry for helping my love design the most perfect ring I've ever seen. A grey moody rock for my grey moody soul. I can't stop staring at it. Thank you so so much!"

The actor was previously married to Tamzin Outhwaite from 2006 to 2014, and shares children Florence and Marnie with the actress. He is also father to daughter Nora from his relationship with Estelle Morgan.

