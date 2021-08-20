﻿
See the cast of 9-1-1 and their real-life families

Are you a fan of 9-1-1? The first responders drama has been a smash hit with audiences since it first began airing in 2018. Following the lives of Los Angeles-based police officers, paramedics, firefighters, and dispatchers, the show is loved by audiences for its unpredictable plots and diverse cast of characters.

The series has made household names out of its cast members, who have themselves become one big happy family. But what about their actual families? Find out more about loves ones here...

Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett has played LAPD patrol sergeant Athena Grant-Nash for four seasons and counting, and we couldn't imagine the series without her. In real life, the 63-year-old actress has been married to her husband, Courtney B. Vance, for over two decades. The pair met in 1980 and later tied the knot in 1997. They share teenage twins, Bronwyn and Slater Vance.

Peter Krause

Playing Athena's husband, Robert "Bobby" Nash, is actor Peter Krause who is also known for his roles in The Catch and Parenthood. Since 2010, he has been in a relationship with Gilmore Girls star Lauren Graham. The couple first met in 1995 when they appeared alongside each other in a sitcom and struck up a romance on the set of the first season of Parenthood. Prior to that, Peter was with actress Christine King, with whom he shares a son named Roman.

Oliver Stark

Fan favourite Evan "Buck" Buckley is played by British actor Oliver Stark. The 30-year-old actor is currently dating Marvel actress Hannah Gottesman. The couple first met on Instagram and made things official after Oliver relocated from London to LA. Opening up about their relationship, he told People: "I came here for about three weeks and then never went home. We met at the airport and moved in together."

Aisha Hinds

Aisha Hinds, who plays paramedic Henrietta Wilson on the series, became engaged last year! In November 2020, the actress revealed the exciting personal news that she and her long-term partner Silky Valentine are engaged. Talking to Essence Magazine, she said of the special day: "That definitely was a day of unexpected joy. He completely surprised me. He did it on my birthday. Because of 2020, I had no plans to have a plan. I was pulling back the plans."

Jennifer Love Hewitt

Former child star Jennifer Love Hewitt stars as Buck's sister Maddie Buckley Kendall in the series. The actress has had several high-profile relationships over the years, including John Mayer, Patrick Wilson and Joey Lawrence.

She was previously engaged to her Ghost Whisperer co-star Ross McCall who she dated between 2005 and 2008. After the couple split, she struck up a romance with Brian Hallisay, whom she met on the set of The Client List. The couple married in 2013, and the same year they welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Autumn. The pair have since welcomed another child, a son named Atticus, and are expecting their third later this year.

Rockmond Dunbar

Athena's ex-husband Michael Grant is played by Rockmond Dunbar. The actor has been married twice. He first tied the knot in 2003 to Ivy Holmes, but the couple split just three years later in 2006. In 2012, after dating for less than a year, he became engaged to actress and writer Maya Gilbert. The two wed in 2013 and are now proud parents of four children, daughter Berkeley Seon, and sons, Czar, Pharaoh and Sultan.

Ryan Guzman

Firefighter Eddie Díaz is played by former model Ryan Guzman. He has been engaged to Brazilian actress Chrysti Ane since 2019, the same year they welcomed their first child together. While the couple have had to postpone their wedding plans as a result of the pandemic, in January 2021, they welcomed their second child, a daughter.

