Gilmore Girls then vs now: See how the cast have changed over the years

Milo Ventimiglia - Jess Mariano
Milo Ventimiglia played Rory's bad-boy boyfriend Jess Mariano between seasons two and three. After his time on the show came to an end, he was cast in the lead role of Peter Petrelli in the superhero series Heroes. These days, however, he is better known for playing one of television's most beloved dads in This is Us.
As for his personal life, the 43-year-old actor has dated several of his co-stars over the years, including Gilmore Girls very own Alexis and Hayden Panettiere. His last known relationship was with Orange is the New Black actress Diane Guerrero, although he is believed to be single now.