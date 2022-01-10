﻿
In memoriam: remembering famous faces we lost in 2022

We're only ten days into 2022 and we've already said goodbye to a number of iconic stars in the entertainment industry.

From Sidney Poitier to Bob Saget, take a look at some of the celebrities we've sadly lost this year.

Kim Mi-soo

South Korean actress and model, Kim Mi-soo, died on 5 January at the age of 29. 

Kim was best known for playing righteous student activist Yeo Jeong-min in South Korean television series Snowdrop. She was also cast in an upcoming Disney+ original drama Kiss Six Sense, which was set to air in the first half of 2022.

Her death was announced by the Landscape agency in a statement that read: "Kim suddenly left us on Jan. 5. The bereaved are deep in their sorrow at the sudden sadness. Please refrain from reporting false rumours or speculation so that the family can mourn in peace."

Sidney Poitier

The iconic actor, Sidney Poitier, passed away on 6 January at the age of 94. He was the first black man to win an Academy Award for Best Actor in 1964. 

His performance in the 1950 film No Way Out, in which he played Luther Brooks, a doctor who is assigned to treat two racist patients, garnered wide attention from Hollywood studios. 

The Bahamian-American actor has been praised for paving the way for other black performers, with Denzel Washington paying the following tribute to the pioneering star: "It was a privilege to call Sidney Poitier my friend," he said. "He was a gentle man and opened doors for all of us that had been closed for years."

Peter Bogdanovich

Acclaimed director Peter Bogdanovich died on 6 January at the age of 82. He was known as one of the 'New Hollywood' directors, as well as for his appearance on HBO's The Sopranos and his BAFTA-winning directing credits, such as The Last Picture Show.

Jennifer Aniston, who Peter had directed in the film She's Funny That Way, was among the stars who paid tribute to Peter after his death. Posting a series of photos to Instagram, Jennifer wrote: "Remembering Peter," along with a praying hands emoji. She also added: "Grateful for his presence and for his laughter."

Bob Saget

Comedian and actor Bob Saget, who was best-known for his role as Danny Tanner on the sitcom Full House, as well as the voice of narrator Ted Mosby on comedy series How I Met Your Mother, died on 9 January at the age of 65. 

The star appeared on Full House for seven years, starring as the widowed father of D.J. (Candace Cameron), Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) and Michelle Tanner (Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen).

He became close friends with co-star John Stamos, who shared a post to Twitter soon after his death was announced. It read: "I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby."

