8 celebrities you didn't know had cameo appearances in Midsomer Murders

Did you spot any of these big names in the ITV drama?

Since 1997, Midsomer Murders has been a fan favourite thanks to its classic tales of mystery and drama.

Over the years, the cast have also become beloved TV favourites – but many viewers might have forgotten that plenty of big Hollywood names have popped up in the show over the years. 

MORE: Holly Willoughby admits she was 'embarrassed' during Midsomer Murders role

From Oscar-winning actors to future on-screen superheroes, some of film and TV's biggest stars had early roles in the ITV drama. Click through the gallery to take a look back and some you may have missed...

 

Holly Willoughby

This Morning regular Holly Willoughby is a self-confessed fan of Midsomer Murders, so when Neil Dudgeon and Nick Hendrix appeared on the ITV programme for an interview, Holly was delighted and even managed to bag herself a cameo!

By the summer of 2021, Holly had filmed her part and we can't wait to see who she plays when the episode is released. The presenter did tease what it was like on set at the time, and even admitted she forgot her lines!

"I forgot my line! I was so embarrassed to open my mouth and act because you know I'm not confident with that sort of thing. So to anyone who would listen I said my two lines repeatedly at them over and over."

Hugh Bonneville

Long before he became known and loved by the nation as Robert Crawley, Earl of Grantham, in Downton Abbey, Hugh appeared in Midsomer Murders as Hugh Barton.

His character appeared in the show for its fifth series in 2002. Hugh then went on to appear in other much-loved shows such as W1A, Doctor Who and, of course, Downton.

MORE: Fans struggle to recognise Hugh Bonneville during latest TV appearance

Olivia Colman

As well as being known for her roles in Oscar winner The Favourite and Golden Globe winner The Crown, Olivia Colman has done plenty of TV work in her career. She found fame on shows like Green Wing, Peep Show and Broadchurch, but she also starred in Midsomer Murders as Bernice in series 12 in 2009. Spoiler alert: Olivia's character ends up being revealed as the murderer.

MORE: Is Midsomer Murders star Gwilym Lee single? Here's all you need to know

Henry Cavill

Appearing in the show back when John Nettles starred as DCI Tom Barnaby, Henry plays Simon Mayfield in the season seven premiere, The Green Man. The Justice League star was part of a storyline which followed Barnaby's partner, DS Troy, as he investigated his first-ever solo case after qualifying as a Detective Inspector. In the episode, he investigates Simon's death after receiving an anonymous tip that he and several others were harassing a local homeless man before his untimely death.

Keep clicking for more photos...!

Orlando Bloom

Pirates of the Caribbean star Orlando Bloom had one of his earliest TV roles in the ITV drama. The actor played Peter Drinkwater in the episode "Judgement Day" back in 2000 before his international success. Unfortunately, however, the stint in the show didn't last long as his character was stabbed in the chest with a pitchfork. Ouch.

Ruth Jones

Today, Ruth Jones is known for writing and starring as Vanessa "Nessa" Jenkins in hugely popular sitcom Gavin and Stacey. But in 2004, the actress played Rachael Rose in the episode "Bad Tidings". The actress then went on to land fame as Nessa, and also appeared in shows such as Little Britain, Nighty Night and Stella.

Clarke Peters

Clarke Peters is best-known for his role in hugely successful American TV show, The Wire - a HBO series that starred big names such as Idris Elba, Michael K. Williams and Dominic West, and landed Primetime Emmy Award nominations.

Clarke, who played Detective Lester Freamon in The Wire, appeared in Midsomer Murders for the episode "The Ballad Of Midsomer County." Clarke played a pub landlord with a plan to keep a local folk festival in Midsomer County for his business.

Dame Harriet Walter

Best known for her roles in The Crown, Succession, Killing Eve and plenty more, Dame Harriet Walter is no stranger to television. The actress, who's also appeared in Downton Abbey, starred in two episodes of Midsomer Murders. The first, "Orchid Fatalis", was shot in 2005 in which she played eccentric professor and botanist Margaret Winstanley. The second, "Death And The Divas", was shot in 2013 and saw Harriet play a famous actress called Diana Davenport.

