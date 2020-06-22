15 of the absolute best royal shows to watch on True Royalty TV In partnership with True Royalty TV

The best shows to watch on True Royalty TV

1. Kate: The Making of a Modern Queen

The story of Kate Middleton’s rise from modest beginnings to the future Queen is a remarkable one. Explore rare footage and expert interviews as you embark on the story of Kate Middleton, one of the most-loved royal family members (and a total fashionista, too!)

2. Inside Kensington Palace: Fit for a Princess

Kensington Palace has been home to royalty for over 330 years and has witnessed many royal highs and lows over the years. Go behind the scenes of this historic landmark and learn about the lives of some of its most famous royal residents from Queen Victoria to Princess Diana.

3. Exclusive! This Morning At The Royal Wedding

Can’t wait to watch Princess Beatrice wed Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi? Neither can we! In the meantime, why not cast your mind back to the magical wedding of her sister, Princess Eugenie of York, with this official coverage of her big day with Mr Jack Brooksbank. It’s exclusive to True Royalty TV - so you won’t be able to watch it anywhere else!

4. Diana: The People’s Princess

This touching show celebrates the life of Diana, famously known as The People’s Princess, a woman who touched the hearts of many across the globe. Explore her family life, childhood and upbringing as you hear from close friends and acquaintances who knew her.

5. Kate and William: The Wedding of The Century

England’s future King and Queen certainly had a wedding to remember! Relive the wondrous day with exclusive access and intimate interviews as you look back on a truly iconic moment in royal history.

6. Harry and Meghan: What Next?

Renowned for breaking traditions and instead following their own path, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently departed from the United Kingdom and from being senior royals. This programme examines what the future might hold for this popular young family as they continue to break the mould and embark upon their new life as modern day royals.

7. The Story Of Queen Elizabeth II

Mother, grandmother, wife and Queen – the story of Queen Elizabeth II (the longest-lived and longest-reigning British monarch!) is simply incredible. Having recently celebrated her 94th birthday, now is the perfect time to sit back and sink your teeth into this interesting documentary about the Queen’s life.

8. Royal Recipes: Afternoon Tea

Here’s one to watch for all of you baking fans: get your fix by joining chef Paul Ainsworth as he looks at the food created for one of the Queen’s favourite meals: afternoon tea. Scones and jam at the ready!

9. Whatever Happened To The Windors?

King Edward VIII abdicated the throne when he realised he couldn't marry his lover back in the 1930s, and what happened to him and his wife Wallis Simpson in the years that followed were revolutionary. Take a look back at their story in this documentary, which is presented by King Edward VIII’s great nephew, Prince Edward.

10. The Real Camilla: HRH The Duchess of Cornwall

Want to know all there is to know about The Duchess of Cornwall? Combining a mixture of candid interviews and exclusive insights, this programme will give you unprecedented access into Camilla’s life, from intimate events from her home and family life to behind-the-scenes work footage.

11. Meghan Markle: Duchess of Style

It’s no secret that anything Meghan wears turns to gold – she’s an icon in her own right, after all! Explore how her fashion taste has changed and evolved over the years in this style-focussed show.

12. Royal Inquest: Grace Under Fire

The Princess Grace of Monaco and her daughter, Princess Stephanie, were involved in a horrific car accident in 1982 - and while it was initially reported by the palace that Grace only suffered broken bones, her sudden death the next day shocked the entire world. These inaccurate palace reports caused suspicion amongst the public about why and how the princess died, and this documentary dives into the story of those claims.

13. Royal Pets

We’re a nation of pet lovers – and so are the royal family! From hamsters to racing pigeons and corgis to horses, the monarchs adore animals of all shapes and sizes. Learn more about which royal pets have lived at Buckingham Palace over the last 60 years.

14. The King Who Saved The Crown

Bertie, the Duke of York, was the unlikeliest of Kings - he was a quiet and hesitant royal. In this story, hear about how his loving wife, Elizabeth, helped him flourish and grow into the infamous role of King George VI, the monarch who helped guide Britain through the Second World War.

15. The Kings and Queens Of England: The Tudors

You may have briefly learnt about the Tudors in history lessons but do you know how Henry Tudor grew a mighty dynasty that produced some of the most notorious monarchs (Bloody Mary and Henry VIII to name a few!), as well as one of our greatest Queens, Elizabeth I? This informative documentary will walk you back through history, monarch by monarch.

