Police will take 'no further action' over Martin Bashir's Princess Diana interview 

The Metropolitan Police has ruled out a criminal investigation into BBC journalist Martin Bashir's 1995 interview with Diana, Princess of Wales, it was confirmed on Thursday.

According to PA, in a statement, the Metropolitan Police said officers sought legal advice from internal lawyers, independent counsel and the Crown Prosecution Service and determined it was "not appropriate" to launch a criminal probe.

A former employee of Princess Diana's brother Earl Spencer, who claims he was the subject of false documents allegedly used to gain access to the Princess, had earlier made a complaint to the force.

Commander Alex Murray said: "In recent months the Metropolitan Police Service received correspondence alleging unlawful activity in connection with a documentary broadcast in 1995. This was carefully assessed by specialist detectives.

"They obtained legal advice from Metropolitan Police lawyers, independent counsel and from the Crown Prosecution Service.

Charles and Diana finalised their divorce in 1996

"Following this detailed assessment and in view of the advice we received, we have determined that it is not appropriate to begin a criminal investigation into these allegations. No further action will be taken.

"In this matter, as in any other, should any significant new evidence come to light we will assess it."

Almost 23 million viewers watched the historic TV interview in 1995, which came after the breakdown of Diana's marriage to Prince Charles, as the late Princess uttered the now immortal words: "There were three of us in this marriage", in reference to the Duchess of Cornwall (then Camilla Parker Bowles).

