Top moments of Kylie Minogue's 25 years of iconic beauty

Looking better than ever, Kylie Minogue shows that she is still at the forefront of style after 25 years in the music industry with a publication Kylie/Fashion documenting the star's evolving image over the years.



As the Australian beauty's iconic looks go to print we take a look back through the years at our favourite Kylie moments.

VIEW GALLERY

CLICK ON PHOTOS FOR FULL GALLERY





Beginning as a dusky blonde in the late Eighties with the release of her first chart topper "The Loco-motion", we've seen the pop princess embrace many a hairstyle. From brunette to fiery red and always back to her classic warm honey blonde, Kylie has managed to pull off a range of brave styles by sticking to a 'less is more' skin-care routine.



Despite living in London for the last 20 years, the 44-year-old takes a preventative approach to ageing making sure to use suncream daily.



The singer has previously shared concerns that in terms of growing old gracefully "UV protection is the most important thing", adding "I'm so utterly boring in the sun."



Even so, the fun-loving Australian-born singer is hardly ever seen without a smile lighting up her face. The most iconic of her beauty assets, Kylie maintains that the most important feature of appearing confident is to work with what you've got:



"I also have the most asymmetrical face – I've got this eyebrow that does its own thing. But you just have to live with that."

VIEW GALLERY





In 2006, Kylie was voted the "Most Inspirational Celebrity" by teenage girls. And it wasn't just based on looks as the pop princess worked through the highs and lows of her career, having previously been diagnosed with breast cancer at age 36 in 2005.



Sparking the "Kylie effect" – a popular term for the increase in young women attending routine tests – the ever-the-optimist star carried on to shine through with further achievements, writing her own book and launching a perfume range.



And it's no wonder Kylie always has a bright smile to wear – she has sold out nine record-breaking world tours, closed her home country's Sydney Olympics in 2000 and was bestowed an OBE from the Queen "for services to music" in 2008.

Kylie/Fashion is released on November 19.