Look back at Team USA Olympic athlete Sha'Carri Richardson's incredible nail art

Olympics fans are keeping a close eye on Sha'Carri Richardson, who looks set to win her first Olympic gold medal at the 2024 Games. But Sha'Carri is also turning heads for another reason: her incredible nails, which have taken the beauty world by storm.

The 24-year-old track and field sprinter, who competes in the 100 meters and 200 meters races, has become known for her long talons, which are decorated in extravagant and often detailed designs including gemstones and dangling charms, and she credits her family for raising her to appreciate the beauty in self-care.

"My grandmother, my aunt, and my mother all influence the beauty I exude to the world on a day-to-day basis, especially in big moments,” she told Elle magazine. "They kept their nails well-manicured. Hair was also something that I saw a lot of attentiveness to."

© ASHLEY LANDIS Sha'Carri shows off her nails while traveling along the Seine River, during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics

It's a sentiment that comes across in all of her interviews.

"I grew up in a household full of women, so my first beauty memory would just be seeing my family members always dolled up. They always presented themselves well and kept up with their personal styles, beauty routines, and hair rituals," she told Nylon.

Each new nail look gives fans a glimpse into what Sha'Carri wants to bring to the track each day – "What am I bringing to the track that day? I let my nails express that," she once said – and for the 2024 Olympics, Sha'carri is bringing pure patriotism.

© Pool Sha'Carri poses for a photo while riding with teammates on a boat along the Seine River during the Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024

She took part in the 2024 Opening Ceremony with her fellow Team US athletes, and her nails once again took center stage, as she wore long square-styled nails. The middle nail featured an American flag, the pinkie finger was covered in gold to mimic a gold medal while the other fingers were beautifully designed in red, white and blue with tiny gemstones and sequins.

Track and Field events will kick off Thursday, August 1 while the first round of the women's 100-meter heats begin Friday, August 2 with Sha'Carri aiming to qualify through to the finals.

"I’ve always been taught that anytime you leave your house, you should look your best," Sha'Carri said, revealing what we can expect come race day. "I feel that way when I compete, even though it’s on a larger scale. In life, you walk out of your house and you want to manifest great things for yourself or attract just positive energy. In order to do that, you start with what makes your energy good."

© Patrick Smith 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track & Field Trials Sha'Carri holds her gold medal after competing in the women's 100 meter final on Day Two of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track & Field Trials. Her nails were a gorgeous green and gold, reflecting the Jamaican flag, the country where her family comes from.

© Sam Barnes 2023 World Athletics Championships A detailed view of the baby pink nails of bronze medallist Sha'Carri after the Women's 200m final at the 2023 World Athletics Championships





© JEWEL SAMAD 200m heats at 2023 World Athletics Championships Sha'Carri's wore a gorgeous floral look ion her nails for the women's 200m heats during the World Athletics Championships in 2023





© picture alliance 100m heats at 2023 World Championships The fingernails were a summer orange ombre with gem detailing in August 2023 at the 100m preliminary heats at the 2023 World Championships



© Ronald Martinez 2023 USATF LA Grand Prix Sha'Carri's nails were a stunning mix of colors and designs, as well as dangling charms, for the 100 meter dash during 2023 USATF LA Grand Prix

© Patrick Smith 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials Sha'Carri also wore orange when she competed in the first round of the Women's 100 Meter dash at 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials.



