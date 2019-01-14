Kevin Clifton pays sweet tribute to Strictly partner with new tattoo He finally got inked!

Strictly Come Dancing star Kevin Clifton surprised This Morning viewers on Monday morning by getting a tattoo live on-air. Paying a special tribute to his former celebrity dance partner Susan Calman, the professional got the words, "I love Glasgow" inked on his foot. During his television appearance, Kevin explained that he and Susan had promised to get matching tattoos whilst competing on the 2017 series of Strictly. Unlike his dance partner, Kevin revealed that he hadn't followed through.

Kevin Clifton and Susan Calman on Strictly in 2017

"Well, Susan Calman said live on air on Strictly – because we didn't think we were going to make it as far as Blackpool at the time – she said, 'If we make it to Blackpool, then I'm going to get a tattoo saying 'I love Grimsby' on my foot'," he confessed. "I foolishly said, 'Well, if you do that, I'll get 'I love Glasgow' as a tattoo'. We made this pact. But Susan was so brilliant and everyone loved her that we made it to Blackpool!" Last year, the comedian delighted fans by unveiling her "I love Grimsby" (Kevin's hometown) tattoo.

"On Strictly, I promised the audience I'd get a specific tattoo if me and @keviclifton got to Blackpool," she said on Twitter in May. "1. I always keep my promises. 2. I added a sun for Bring Me Sunshine. 3. It's full of joy and a reminder of what I can achieve if I dance outside my comfort zone. I love it!" At the time, Kevin replied: "There's just nobody more awesome than my friend @SusanCalman."

Shortly after the professional dancer unveiled his latest inking, he took to Instagram to post: "Glasgow @rockofagesmusicalukare coming to rock you!! And @officialsusancalman I finally did it! Thank you @90sdolphintattoo @thebluetattoolondon for looking after me." Delighted with the results, Susan wrote: "Well done @keviclifton! You did it! Now we have matching tattoos we must marry immediately. Or something like that. So proud of you mate. Promise kept! See you in Glasgow next week for Rock of Ages!"

