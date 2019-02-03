The Queen delights at church as she prepares to mark major royal milestone this week The sun came out for Her Majesty

Following a wintery week of grim weather, the sun came out for the Queen on Sunday as she attended church in Norfolk. Her Majesty looked lovely in a woollen peach two-piece and matching hat - perfect for bringing a little cheer on a chilly weekend! She smiled as she met members of the public, following a Sunday service at St Peter and St Paul church in West Newton, Norfolk. Keeping warm by wearing black gloves, the Queen also accepted a bundle of daffodils and a bouquet of pink and white flowers from well-wishers.

The week ahead if a big one for the 92-year-old monarch, as she will be marking 67 years on the throne on Wednesday 6 February. This means that the Queen is the longest reigning monarch in British history. It also means that she is just three years away from her Platinum Jubilee - 70 years on the throne - which would be a first for a British sovereign. The Government is already planning a Festival of Great Britain and Northern Ireland in 2022 to showcase the UK's strengths and coincide with the jubilee year. It is not yet known how grand celebrations for the milestone jubilee, would be, falling in the year the Queen turns 96.

As the Queen's father King George VI passed away on 6 February 1952 at Sandringham House, she chooses to stay there each year to mark the anniversary in private before returning to Buckingham Palace.

