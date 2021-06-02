Rebel Wilson’s stunning $40 cat-eye sunglasses have a surprising celebrity link

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Rebel Wilson made fans go wild recently when she shared a photo of herself rocking a black swimsuit on a Florida beach during Memorial Day Weekend, but her cat-eye frames caught our eyes too.

The Pitch Perfect star paired her swimwear with a stunning pair of gold cat-eye Privé Revaux sunglasses from Riverdale star Madelaine Petsch’s collab with the brand.

Rebel looked incredible in a Lisa Marie Fernandez swimsuit and Privé Revaux Sunglasses

The Mads shades appear to be sold out in the brown lenses/gold frames combo that Rebel rocked, but we found them in Caviar Black and silver on QVC for $39.95.

Privé Revaux The Mads Sunglasses, $39.95, QVC

The Pitch Perfect star shared the chic swimsuit photo on her Instagram page over the holiday weekend, striking a pose in the look, which she paired with a blue sunhat.

"Palm Beach-ing. I think I wanna move to Florida now," Rebel, 41, captioned the shot.

The star, who has lost over 65lbs with a strict exercise and clean eating regime, looked incredible in the beachwear - and not surprisingly, fans went wild over the snap.

Rebel vacationed in Florida during Memorial Day weekend

One told her: "Wow, so so so so so so so amazing. You deserve to be incredibly proud of your dedication," while another wrote, "Move over Pam Anderson, we got a new Baywatch babe! Yaassss gurl!"

A third follower said: "Unbelievable transformation. Until you've gone through one, you truly don't know how hard it is. Fantastic Rebel. Keep inspiring."

The swimsuit is by Lisa Marie Fernandez and is perfect for a dip in the ocean. The 'Farrah bonded swimsuit' is available to buy from Net-A-Porter, priced £357.66 ($395).

Farrah bonded swimsuit, £355.66, Net-A-Porter

In the midst of her amazing health journey, Rebel opened up about her desire to take on more serious acting roles, and admitted it was part of the reason she decided to overhaul her health.

She told the Mirror: "I literally feel as if I have to physically transform because it’s very difficult for people to imagine [me in serious roles] for some reason – even though we're in a very imaginative industry.

"I feel that I physically have to show you that I am different and I am transformed in order to help transform my career."

Rebel has lost over 65lbs on her health and wellness journey

Adding: "I still love comedy, but I did train originally as a dramatic actress which people forget."

That strategy paid off. Rebel went on to land her first drama role in UK indie flick The Almond and the Seahorse, which she wrapped filming on last month.

