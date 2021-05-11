January Jones' relaxing self-care Sunday involved two things we want right now 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

January Jones just gave us all the inspo we need for our next self-care day.

The Mad Men alum shared a selfie on Instagram Sunday that showed her enjoying a relaxing bubble bath on Mother’s Day with a sheet mask on her face.

January started sharing beauty tips at the beginning of the pandemic - one was the benefits of sheet masks

“Happy Mother’s Day to everyone who moms, it’s often thankless but never overrated. Thank you to my Momma for everything you continue to do for me and to my son for choosing me and teaching me every day,” she captioned the post.

January also rocked a diamond choker and a gold necklace with pendants that we’re a little obsessed with - and fans were too. One wrote in the comments of the post “Love your necklaces!!’ adding a fire emoji, while another added “Nice necklaces”.

While we try to track down the details on those, the 43-year-old actress made us dream of bubble baths complete with our favorite sheet masks. One of the sheet masks we - and celebrities like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kim Kardashian, and more love are 111SKIN’s sheet masks.

We always swoon over January's style - and this dress is perfect for summer

If you have acne-prone skin, 111SKIN’s Anti-Blemish Bio-Cellulose Facial Mask helps calm inflammation and breakouts. If you want to boost the radiance of your complexion and even it, the brand’s Rose Gold Brightening Facial Treatment sheet masks are perfect for luxe bubble baths.

Meanwhile, the Celestial Black Diamond Lifting and Firming Treatment Mask helps reduce the appearance of fine lines, and lifts, and firms the skin. Just pop it on and leave it for 20 minutes and you’ll see results.

The masks come in sets of five packs on 111SKIN and Amazon, but we also tracked down the individual masks on Amazon too.

As for January’s bubble bath, consider Laura Mercier’s Almond Coconut Milk Honey Bath, which leaves skin feeling supple and moisturized. It also helps firm, lift, and tone skin.

For a bonus, drop in Homebody's CBD Soaks colorful bath crystals to help relax your body and add a pop of bright color to your bath too.

