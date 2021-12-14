The most searched for beauty products of 2021: From skincare brands to makeup trends, tools & ingredients

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Whether you're a beauty buff, budding MUA, seasoned skincare professional, or are slowly introducing yourself to the beauty world, you will want to know what the best items to use are, and those that are most in-demand for 2021.

We've collected research from John Lewis & Partners, Cosmetify, Lookfantastic, and conducted our own study on Google trends to find out exactly what products, brands, and ingredients people have been searching for, and buying, over the last 12 months.

From skincare, such as moisturisers and exfoliants, to make-up cosmetics to follow the crystal eye make-up trend, to the most coveted beauty tools, we have it all.

Clinique Moisture Surge 100 Hour Auto-Replenishing Hydrator

Clinique Moisture Surge 100 Hour Auto-Replenishing Hydrator, £34.20 (Was £38), Lookfantastic

According to Lookfantastic, Clinique's iconic Moisture Surge moisturiser is one of the top three most searched for skincare products in 2021, and it is no surprise either.

The Moisture Surge moisturiser does exactly what it says on the tin, as it deeply hydrates the skin, for a youthful and glowing complexion.

Weleda Skin Food

Weleda Skin Food, £8.25, Lookfantastic

Weleda is a firm favourite with celebrity names, including Julia Roberts and Victoria Beckham, but also with consumers too. According to Lookfantastic's research one tube is sold every 16 seconds, and Skin Food has appeared in almost 30,000 monthly searches.

Dior J'adore Deodorant Spray

Dior J'adore Deodorant Spray, £37, John Lewis & Partners

John Lewis & Partners' research has found the demand for a "Fragrance wardrobe" has soared following months spent in lockdown, with sales for perfumes increasing by 24% compared to last year.

One in particular that has caused a huge stir is Dior's J'Adore Deodorant Spray, which has climbed by 275% in sales in comparison to 2020.

Olaplex No.3 Hair Perfector treatment

Olaplex No.3 Hair Perfector treatment, £26, John Lewis & Partners

Olaplex is one of the leading haircare brands, so it is no wonder it has been recognised as one of John Lewis' bestselling beauty items of 2021, with sales up almost 100% year on year.

Plus it's made Cosmetify's top 10 Hottest Products of the Year edit.

Charlotte Tilbury Pillowtalk Push Up Lashes Mascara

Charlotte Tilbury Pillowtalk Push Up Lashes Mascara, £23, Charlotte Tilbury

Is there any surprise Charlotte Tilbury's Pillowtalk Push Up Mascara is one of the most sought after cosmetic items?

Ever since John Lewis' stores reopened back in April the demand for this mascara has skyrocketed, with sales soaring by 113% in the eight months following, which makes it the bestselling item across all departments - now that is saying something.

Tropic Skincare Smoothing Cleanser

SMOOTHING CLEANSER complexion purifier, £18, Tropic Skincare

On Google one of the popular breakout search phrases includes "Is Tropic Skincare good?" If you ask us, the answer is yes. Our personal favourite is the Smoothing Cleanser, which is an award winning skincare item too.

Fenty Beauty PRO FILT'R Hydrating Foundation

Fenty Beauty PRO FILT'R Hydrating Foundation, £22.95 (Was £27), Boots

According to beauty retailer Justmylook, Fenty Beauty has stormed the beauty sales. The findings have shown Rihanna's beauty label has appeared in over three million searches, with a continued spike in its bestselling foundation to suit all skin tones.

The Ordinary AHA 30% + BHA 2% Peeling Solution

The Ordinary AHA 30% + BHA 2% Peeling Solution, £5.80, Lookfantastic

The beauty buy that has taken the top spot in Cosmetify's most searched for study is The Ordinary, specifically the AHA and BHA exfoliant.

Google has also found over the last year searches for solutions to acne breakouts, blemishes, rosacea and other skin concerns have been on the rise. As The Ordinary's Peeling Solution works to remove dead skin, clear pores, and even skin tone, it is no wonder it is a hero item.

NUTURE Nourishing Skin Treatment Oil

NUTURE Nourishing Skin Treatment Oil, £5.99, Boots

Searches have found hyaluronic acid and niacinamide are among the top three most searched for skincare ingredients, and for those looking for all three in one bottle - look no further.

GHD Unplugged hair tool

NEW GHD UNPLUGGED, £299, GHD

GHD has been a longstanding beauty brand popular in most households, but it's latest release, the cordless design, has proved to be a huge hit just months after hitting the shelves.

Amongst Cosmetify's top 10 list of Hottest Beauty Products falls the GHD Unplugged straighteners, but it is important to note it is the only beauty tool, and haircare tool, to make the cut.

Bling eye makeup trend

MAC Pressed eyeshadow in Tilt, £16, Selfridges

Pinterest has found a huge increase in users searching for crystal eye make-up, whether it is festival inspired, costume make-up, or those wanting to get a little creative. Pair that with John Lewis' findings, which show MAC Frost eyeshadow in Tilt has seen a 260% uplift in sales, and the fact this exact colourway has sold out on numerous stockists, speaks volumes.

LED Face Masks have soared

The Light Salon Boost LED Face Mask, £395, John Lewis & Partners

Skincare is not solely about the lotions and potions, moisturisers and eye creams, but also beauty tools, especially LED face masks, which have been hugely popular with celebrities, including Kourtney Kardashian, Salma Hayek and Victoria Beckham.

The Light Salon Boost LED Face Mask is John Lewis' second bestselling beauty product of 2021, and a tool suitable for all skin types to work on various skin types and concerns.

Beauty miniatures were a hit

Susanne Kaufmann Shower/Shampoo, £47, John Lewis & Partners

While some of us may be stocking up on the most popular items from 2021, others may want to ensure they're one step ahead of the curve for next year.

According to John Lewis beauty miniatures, as well as two-in-one products, are tipped to be a must-have to make your beauty routine even quicker than ever before.

One to keep your eye on is Susanne Kaufmann Shower/Shampoo, which contains natural ingredients, and works as a shower gel, shampoo, conditioner and skincare cleanser too.

Hollywood Flawless Filter complexion booster

Hollywood Flawless Filter complexion booster, £34, Selfridges

Cosmetify has pitted Charlotte Tilbury's Flawless Filter foundation as its number one hot product of 2021.

Whether you wear it on its own for light coverage or layer it with other cosmetics for a fully done look perfect for your next date night, it will provide coverage, leave your skin glowing and mask any blemishes.

CeraVe Foaming Cleanser for Normal to Oily Skin

CeraVe Foaming Cleanser for Normal to Oily Skin, £7.12 (Was £9.50), Boots

Cerave is another leading skincare purchase, which is suitable for all skin types, genders, and ages, as it can be used on even the most sensitive of skins. It is an affordable skincare essential, works a treat, and it's one of Cosmetify's top three hero products for 2021.

