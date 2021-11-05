Jessica Alba reveals her secret to glowing skin but it won't be around for long

Jessica Alba's wellness brand Honest is known for its clean, glow-giving skincare, and the actress-turned-entrepreneur has always had one of the most enviable complexions in the industry.

The mum-of-three of course puts this down to many of her own products, and now Honest has collaborated with beauty tech company Vanity Planet to launch the Aira face steamer, which Jessica swears by.

MORE: Jennifer Aniston's fave detangling hair brush is on Amazon - and it's shockingly affordable

Honest x Vanity Planet Aira Ionic Face Steamer, $49, Vanity Planet

Handpicked from the latest collection by Jessica as one of her skincare essentials, it's designed to clarify and hydrate skin as it steams away impurities. It also works to promote circulation and remove dead skin cells, which means your favourite products will absorb more easily and work even harder.

As the holiday season approaches, this is exactly what we need to prep our skin for nights out and post-party recovery. You can even use it with your own essential oils. Jess says she uses it once a week for an at-home facial to create the ultimate spa-like experience. The dream, right?

Jessica Alba uses the steamer as part of her at-home facial routine

Shoppers have confirmed it really works with one writing: 'This thing leaves my skin feeling so refreshed and hydrated'. While another said: 'This steamer is WONDERFUL. It is so easy to use and my skin positively glows after each session. I feel that I am seeing an increase in the effectiveness of my skincare products used immediately after a session. I have had many facials at a high-end spa in my hometown and I can truly say I am seeing similar results at home with this product.'

The best bit is, it's currently just $49, but you'll have to be quick as the limited-edition beauty tool won't be restocked once it sells out.

MORE: LookFantastic's epic Beauty Chest returns for 2021 and it features 13 luxury products

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.