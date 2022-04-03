Christine Lampard shares rare picture of daughter as they enjoy a family day This is the cutest!

Christine Lampard shared the cutest picture ever on Instagram of her daughter Patricia, and we can't get over how adorable it is.

The Loose Women host rarely shares photographs of her children so this up-close picture was a delight to see. In the snap, little Patricia was wearing a fairisle jumper, a cosy jacket and had her hair fastened with a little hair clip. The three-year-old had her face decked out in multi-colored face paint as she cuddled up to lambs.

WATCH: Christine Lampard shares rare insight into family day out

Alongside the sweet snaps, Christine wrote: "Mummy, that was the best day!” according to my little girl @bockettsfarm ." Sweet!

Late in 2021, Christine shared a picture of her son, Freddie. Protecting his identity, the former One Show star revealed she was delighted that her little boy was taking after her by inheriting her naturally curly hair.

"I think my curly hair gene is kicking in! #8months," the doting mum simply remarked alongside the snap, which showed her baby son playing in a sandpit.

Frank, 43, and Christine, 42, have been together since 2009. They tied the knot in 2015, and have since welcomed two children together: three-year-old Patricia and little Freddie, who has just turned one. The TV star is also stepmum to Frank's two girls, Isla, 14, and Luna, 16, from his previous relationship with Elen Rivas. The couple tied the knot at St Paul's Church in Knightsbridge in December 2015, before a reception at private members' club The Arts Club. Christine wore the perfect dress for a winter wedding – a long-sleeved lace gown by Suzanne Neville, which featured a cinched-in waist, fishtail skirt and plunging neckline. She styled her hair in a low chignon and added a tulle veil.

The newlyweds celebrated with guests including Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield, Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, Louise and Jamie Redknapp, and Harry Redknapp – who is Frank's uncle.

