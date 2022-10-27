TikTok is going wild for this hair growth oil and we can confirm it's a game-changer

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

We all want thick, glossy hair, but from stress to post-pregnancy to changes in our diet, hair loss happens for so many reasons and is far more common than you might think.

RELATED: Best products for thinning hair: Hair growth shampoo, supplements & serums

MORE: 11 best scalp scrubs for the cleanest, healthiest hair of your life

So it shouldn’t be surprising that when a so-called 'hair growth miracle oil' starts to make its way around social media, the internet takes note. With over 15 million views on TikTok, #rosemaryhairgrowthoil has now officially gone viral thanks to a game-changing product by organic haircare brand Mielle.

Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil, £13.29/$9.50, Amazon

Infused with biotin (a vitamin that helps with the production of keratin), along with 30 other essential oils and nutrients, the Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil is designed to encourage stronger and healthier hair growth. It works to hydrate your scalp and nourish hair follicles.

Countless videos across TikTok are testament to its powers, and the best bit? You can find it on Amazon for just £13 or $9.50.

To apply, simply section off your hair and massage a small amount into your scalp. A little really goes a long way! Leave it on for anything between 10 minutes to overnight before rinsing.

The oil is suitable for all hair types, particularly curly and afro hair. It can also be used to smooth split ends and nourish protective styles, such as braids and weaves.

MORE: 5 black beauty content creators you should be following on Instagram

Longer, stronger and shinier-looking hair? We'll take it, thanks TikTok.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.