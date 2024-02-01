8 of the best overnight hair masks we - and our hair - seriously rate

Overnight hair masks are not that well known and to me, they’re a reasonably fresh addition to my beauty routine. Take it from one woman who has fine/stressed/greying/coloured (need I go on?) hair – once you’ve got into the swing of using one, you’ll never look back. It's as easy as, well, applying your night cream. And yes, you really can leave a hair mask on overnight.

From those designed to hydrate, repair damage or even to help your hair grow, there’s a plethora of hair masks all created to be left on overnight. Wondering what an overnight hair mask really is? Award-winning hairstylist Michael Van Clarke explains: “Applying overnight is an easy way to use the treatment as it gives more time for your hair to absorb fully. The power of habits comes into play and people are more likely to use regularly.

“Usual after-shampoo masks are superficial but also mean hanging around twiddling thumbs with no clothes on. It’s such a faff that people then forget to do treatments.”

Most are meant to be applied onto dry hair, and worked into the ends of hair before sleeping. It might be an idea to sleep on a towel, or a pillowcase that you don’t mind getting a little damp, and in my experience none have ever stained a pillowcase (silk or cotton). Others require slightly damp hair, and I recommend spritzing the ends with a bottle spray to dampen it.

How I chose the best overnight hair masks

Tried and tested : I’ve been a big fan of overnight hair masks for a number of years, and have personally purchased a number and also been lucky enough to be sent them for trying. I’ve included the overnight hair masks I’ve personally tried and given you my honest opinion.

I've scoured online reviews to find trusted opinions of the masks included, if I haven't personally tried them.

I've done my research and included some of the most popular overnight hair masks, along with those cult or niche brands that are worth a moment in the spotlight.

As with everything, you can spend a lot or little – and while you can easily buy an overnight mask for hair for a few pounds, you can spend upwards of £30. You'll find both ends of the budget spectrum in this edit.

Shop my favourite overnight hair masks