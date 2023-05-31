Gal Gadot's three adorable daughters are her double in photos fans will love

The apple doesn't fall far from the tree for Gal Gadot and her trio of gorgeous children. The 38-year-old Israeli actress and model, doesn't often share photos of Alma, 11, Maya, five, or Daniella, one, but from the few she does delight fans with the resemblance is uncanny.

While she often covers their eyes by adding a fun sunglasses filter, their beaming smiles are replicas of their moms.

The two older children sport long dark locks like Gal and the youngest sibling, Daniella, had a dark head of hair when she was born in 2021.

At the time, Gal and her husband Jaron Varsona, posted a happy family snapshot of them all cuddled together welcoming their new family member.

"My sweet family," she captioned the Instagram post. "I couldn’t be more grateful and happy (and tired) we are all so excited to welcome Daniella into our family. I’m sending all of you love and health. GG."

When asked whether they would further expand their brood, Gal told James Corden on his late night show: "The first one you're so nervous about how it's going to be. The second one, you worry about the first one, how she's going to take it. Then by the third one, you're, like, they can deal with each other, let's enjoy this.

"And then you're thinking, I don't know if I'm ever going to have another baby so I just enjoy every phase of it."

Gal has been married to Jaron since 2008 and recently sat down for a cover interview with L'Officiel, where she opened up about wearing many hats and developing her skills as a producer and actress with Jaron by her side.

When asked whether it proves challenging melding their personal and professional lives together in this way, she responded: "Most people would raise an eyebrow. It all depends on the dynamic of the relationship that you have. Jaron and I were always on the same page.

"He comes from the business side of it, and we had a really great opportunity when he sold his entire [real estate] portfolio in Tel Aviv.

"Either he was going to continue real estate or come work with me, and I was like, 'Let's work together,' because he was the missing piece."

She gushed: "Jaron has the business mind, and who else can take care of my interests better than my life partner?"

The couple formed Pilot Wave Motion Pictures in 2019, with the upcoming Netflix spy thriller, Heart of Stone, serving as their first major project. Gal also acted as an independent producer on 2020's Wonder Woman 1984.

© Getty Images Gal knows how to wow and has forged a career as an actress and model

© Getty Images Gal's daughters have inherited her beauty

© Instagram The couple share daughters Alma, Maya, and Daniella

