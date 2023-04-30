Gal Gadot dazzles in sequined little black dress for birthday night out

The Wonder Woman star was joined by husband Jaron Varsano for her birthday weekend

Gal Gadot went all out for a special birthday weekend in her honor, turning 38 today, April 30, and celebrating with her loved ones.

The actress took to Instagram to share a few outtakes from her celebratory weekend surrounded by friends as they took New York City by storm.

Several of the shots showcased their separate outings, filled with laughter and cake, even taking a misty trip on a ferry that featured the Statue of Liberty in the background.

By her side through it all was her husband Jaron Varsano, her husband since 2008, who cozied up to her in the lead photo she shared, wearing a casual white button down to compliment her snazzy sequined black mini dress.

"Feeling so grateful…Thank you for the love. On my special day I wish you all Happiness, health and love," Gal captioned her post, being inundated with a flurry of birthday wishes from her fans.

Jaron posted a photo of the group from their party on Saturday night, writing alongside it: "Happy birthday my [heart] this weekend won't be forgotten!"

The Death on the Nile star was recently sighted in New York attending a slew of events for Tiffany & Co, including the reopening of their Landmark store in Fifth Avenue and the ribbon cutting ceremony.

She and her husband of nearly 15 years share three daughters, Alma, 11, Maya, five, and Daniella, one and a half.

© Getty Images Gal recently attended the reopening of The Landmark at Tiffany & Co 5th Avenue

They last made an appearance together in Los Angeles earlier in the month for the 9th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, which saw other famous faces like Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, Brie Larson, and Christina Aguilera in attendance.

Gal looked stunning in her Yves Saint Laurent fit, a satin black blouse with ruffled sleeves and a stretch of fabric that turned into a train behind her.

The loose blouse was contrasted with a skin-tight pair of high-waisted black pants that highlighted her never-ending legs and statuesque frame.

© Getty Images The "Wonder Woman" star was joined by her husband Jaron at the Breakthrough Prize Ceremony

Jaron was right by her side in a sleek black suit, and the two definitely looked like one of the smartest couples on the carpet.

