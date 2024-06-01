Ryan Reynold makes rare comments growing his family with Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds has welcomed four children with wife Blake Lively – but don't go expecting too many more.

The actor joked with Hugh Jackman that when he was filming the first Deadpool movie he had "one child" and then "I had two" while filming the sequel, before quipping: "Hopefully we don't do a Deadpool 8 because I don't want eight kids."

© Instagram Blake has welcomed four children with Ryan

Ryan is dad to James, nine, Inez, seven and Betty, four, and a one-year-old whose name had not been revealed.

"My kids, they have Canadian passports as well, and they feel a real connection to that," he added, when Hugh – whom he stars alongside in the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine – asked about raising children as dual citizens; Ryan was born in Canada.

"It's a point of pride of theirs. They've also spent huge amounts of their formative years in Canada and particularly Vancouver."

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Blake and Ryan with daughters James, then two, and baby Inez to the Deadpool actor's Hollywood Walk Of Fame ceremony in 2016

Hugh, who is Australian but raised his children Oscar, 24, and Ava, 19, with ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness in the US, revealed that "it was a really important thing for us that we spent time in Australia" and that his children "felt part Australian".

Blake, 36, and Ryan married in 2014 and recently spent time together with their children in Madrid, Spain, where they took in Taylor Swift's Eras Tour.

© Instagra Taylor Swift, Ryan and Blake take a picture with friends at a Chiefs game

On May 29, Taylor gave a shout out to their oldest three children, whose names she used for the characters from the "teenage love triangle" on the 2020 album folklore.

"I have to say that on folklore, some of my favorite characters are named James, Inez and Betty," she said with a smile on her face before pointing to the VIP tent where the family sat watching.

Inez and Betty's names were first revealed in the 'Cruel Summer' singer's song 'Betty' from the 2020 album folklore, while James also featured on the Reputation track 'Gorgeous,' with her baby voice appearing at the very beginning.

Fans have wondered if Taylor revealed the name and gender of Blake and Ryan's fourth child in her 2022 album Midnights or 2024's The Tortured Poets Department however, Ryan hinted that their fourth baby's name has not been teased, telling Hoda Kotb: "We always wait for Taylor to tell us the child's name. We'll say this, we're still waiting."