Gal Gadot makes rare comment about husband Jaron Varsano: 'Most people would raise an eyebrow'

The Wonder Woman star is settling into her dual role as actor and producer

Gal Gadot is establishing a commanding presence in Hollywood ever since she shot to fame in 2017 after taking on the mantle of Wonder Woman.

In the spirit of the DC heroine, the actress, 38, is stepping into many roles in the industry – not only in front of the camera, but behind it as well.

The Israeli star sat down for a cover interview with L'Officiel, where she opened up about wearing many hats and developing her skills as a producer with husband Jaron Varsano by her side.

When asked whether it proves challenging melding their personal and professional lives together in this way, she responded: "Most people would raise an eyebrow.

"It all depends on the dynamic of the relationship that you have. Jaron and I were always on the same page. He comes from the business side of it, and we had a really great opportunity when he sold his entire [real estate] portfolio in Tel Aviv.

Gal and Jaron have been married since 2008

"Either he was going to continue real estate or come work with me, and I was like, 'Let's work together,' because he was the missing piece.

She gushed: "Jaron has the business mind, and who else can take care of my interests better than my life partner?"

Gal and former Israeli real estate developer Jaron have been married since 2008 and share three daughters – Alma, 11, Maya, five, and Daniella, one.

© Instagram The couple also share daughters Alma, Maya, and Daniella

The couple formed Pilot Wave Motion Pictures in 2019, with the upcoming Netflix spy thriller, Heart of Stone, serving as their first major project. Gal also acted as an independent producer on 2020's Wonder Woman 1984.

Releasing August 11, the film also stars Jamie Dornan and acclaimed Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, with Gal taking on the lead role of elite CIA agent Rachel Stone.

Speaking of the intent behind the project, the DC star said: "The whole idea of starting the production company with my husband was to be in control of my own destiny.

© Instagram Pilot Wave is making their production debut with the upcoming Heart of Stone

"I'm not the type of person who likes to sit and wait for the next offer. Heart of Stone was one of the very first ideas that we had.

"I realized that we always feel like female protagonists are more for female audiences. With Wonder Woman, we really managed to prove that as long as the story is universal, it's good.

She added that she longs to help make a female-led film that felt more "gritty and raw" than your average polished superhero film, terming it "grounded."

© Getty Images The "Wonder Woman" star and her husband have been co-producers since 2019

Gal added: "Usually, as an actor, you get the script, and you can discuss the script with your filmmaker, but that's kind of it. In a way, it's super easy; you don't have to worry about anything. But there's something so stimulating and exciting in creating something from scratch."

