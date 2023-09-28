Inside a Beauty Editor's shower: everything our beauty experts use on repeat

From budget shower gels to high-end cleansers, these are the must-have products our Beauty Editors keep in their bathrooms

Ask any Beauty Editor their favourite products and they'll likely tell you they have an ever-rotating roster of skincare and makeup on the go, as they test the latest launches to see what's worth your money.

But in their showers? That's a different story. If a product makes it into a Beauty Editor's morning shower routine, you know it's good. To get the lowdown on what's worth adding to your shower, we asked HELLO!'s Beauty Collective what's on the shelves of the shower... read on to find out their must-haves.

Who are HELLO!'s Beauty Collective? HELLO!'s Beauty Collective is a team of beauty and wellness experts, of all ages, skin tones and hair types, who have joined forces to bring you the best in skincare, makeup and haircare - with honest, trustworthy reviews of the latest launches and cult products. Meet the Beauty Collective... Donna Francis is one of HELLO!'s Contributing Editors, with a seriously impressive background as a beauty editor. You can find her talking all things menopause skincare on her Instagram @thebeautyed Melanie Macleod is HELLO!'s Wellness Editor. When she's not testing the latest weird and wonderful wellbeing treatments, she dabbles in all things beauty, following five years as a beauty editor. Beatriz Colon is our stateside beauty expert. Based in New York, we rely on her to uncover all the latest launches over the pond - and let us know what's worth the shipping fees! Kate Lockett is HELLO!'s Assistant Beauty and Lifestyle Editor. Away from writing about the latest health trends, she enjoys getting the lowdown from celebrities about their beauty regimes and wellbeing must-haves. Lydia Mormen is HELLO!'s Junior Beauty Writer. As well as being a self-confessed lipstick hoarder, she’s also partial to a spa day (or two!). Her favourite things include overpriced coffee, mascaras that won’t budge and discovering new wellbeing trends.

Donna Francis, HELLO! Contributing Editor and @thebeautyed on Instagram

Donna Francis, HELLO! Beauty Expert

The budget shower buy: Aveeno Daily Moisturising Body Wash

"I’m fussy with shower gels: they need to have kind-to-skin ingredients and a subtle scent. This has been my go-to for about a year and one that I encourage my kids to use. It’s gentle enough for sensitive skin and great for dryness too."

The easy-to-use cleanser: Frances Prescott Tri Balm Stick

"I love cleansing balms - they always smell so good and are so lovely to use! I use this when I take an evening shower as it’s great for removing makeup and its twist-up deodorant style packaging is so easy to dispense and unlike ones that come in a jar, your shower water won’t splash into the packaging and dilute any product that you’re not using."

The eco-friendly face cloth: Donna May London Reusable Makeup Remover Cloth

"This cleansing cloth is genius! It literally removes all of my makeup (including mascara) with just water. I use it in the morning to gently buff my skin awake. If I’m showering at night, I use it to help rinse off my balm cleanser. I love that it comes with a handy waterproof travel pouch which is great if you want to take it travelling."

My shower essential: Flamingo Razor

"I don’t go a day without shaving my underarms or legs (gave up waxing them years ago) so I get through my fair share of razors. I love that this one comes with a handy suction-on hook so it doesn’t get lost in the tray amongst my other products. You can also sign up for a handy subscription service to keep your stock of replacement heads topped up. There’s nothing worse than using a blunt, rusty razor blade."

"I normally use a chemical liquid exfoliator as grainy ones can often be a bit too harsh for my skin. However, as my husband always keeps this in our shower, I am often tempted to use it when my skin feels and looks dull and needs a quick pick-me-up. It does the job as long as I only use it every once in a while."

"I’ll admit, it was the pretty pink packaging that attracted me to this good-looking duo at first, but I have since re-purchased them three times in a row because I love how they make my hair feel. The formulas are free of nasties such as sulphates and silicones which can dehydrate and damage your hair and are often found in cheaper products."

The detangling Hero: The Original Hairbrush by Tangle Teezer

"This is the oldest member of my shower crew: I cannot shampoo without it. It easily glides through knots and doesn’t pull or snap your hair. I use it to brush through my conditioner as well as when I’m rinsing it away - a tip taught to me by a pro hairdresser. It really helps to keep hair smooth and frizz-free."

The morning mood-booster: Aromatherapy Associates Inner Strength Bath & Shower Oil

"I’m not a big fan of baths! In fact I don’t have a bath in my bathroom so it’s a good job really. But I am a big fan of bath oils and I love that you can use this one in the shower too. I cup a few drops in my palms, inhale the spa-like scent and then massage it over my skin before taking a warm shower (the warm water diffuses the oil into the air so my bathroom is left smelling gorgeous). I love using aromatherapy oils to boost my mood and this relaxing blend is like a hug in a bottle."

The skin buffer: Aromatherapy Associates Revive Body Brush



"I’d like to say that I dry body brush before every shower but I don’t. Yet this still sits on my shower shelf, waiting for me to use it. I love this one as it sits comfortably in the palm of my hand on the rare occasion that I do use it (!) so it’s easy to sweep over skin unlike the ones with the long handles."

Melanie Macleod, HELLO! Wellness Editor

Melanie Macleod, Wellness Editor

The luxe scrub: & Other Stories Perle de Coco Body Scrub

"This smells like a summer dream (coconuts and vanilla, with a hint of caramel) and lathers up in a way no other scrub I’ve ever used does. The lather makes it feel luxe, despite the modest pricetag, plus my skin is super soft and carries the heavenly scent all day."

The morning scrub: Neom Super Shower Power Body Polish

"Some might say it’s overkill to have two body scrubs in my shower (in my remarkably small flat), but let me explain. This is my morning body scrub. It has spearmint, rosemary and eucalyptus in, so the sharp, refreshing scent wakes me up in the morning - though avoid getting it on sensitive area as it’s a little tingly. The grains are big, so it really feels like it’s working and my arms feel smooth after use."

The summer body wash: & Other Stories Sicilian Sunrise Body Wash

"I think & Other Stories’ body care range is seriously underrated, as evidenced by the fact I have two buys from the brand in my shower. This creates a serious lather with only one pump, and I find the pump dispenser very handy in the shower as I don’t have to fiddle opening the bottles. Plus it smells like summer bottled, which I like now that the nights are drawing in."

The no-fuss cleanser: Byoma Creamy Jelly Cleanser

"This fuss-free cleanser is the ideal face wash for using in the shower. It’s fresh, doesn’t require any thought and makes my skin feel ready for the day, washing away any signs of sleepytime."

The salon-worthy haircare: Kerastase Genesis Duo

"I love having something from Kerastase in my shower. It makes me feel like I’ve been for a salon-worthy wash every time. While my favourite range is the Reflection collection for coloured hair, I’m using this anti-hair fall at the moment. While I can’t say if it’s keeping my hair on my head or not, I love the luxury scent, and the conditioner is super light."

The softening hair mask: Living Proof Restore Repair Mask

"Undeniably pricey, this mask is one I save for when my hair needs a real treat. After using it my hair stays soft and sleek for several days - no mean feat when I am very prone to frizz!"

Beatriz Colon, HELLO! writer and beauty addict

Beatriz Colon, HELLO! writer

The gentle exfoliator: Tatcha The Rice Polish Foaming Enzyme Powder

"This gentle, exfoliating face wash has been one of my holy grail products for years and it never leaves my shower. I love nothing more than reaching for it once or twice a week to give my skin a good detox, typically first on wet hands and a dry face, before foaming it up with water."

The scalp exfoliator: Crown Affair Cleansing Scalp Scrub Shampoo

"Who said exfoliating was just for the face? This is a new product for me but one that I am about to rebuy. I only wash my hair once a week (don't judge, most hair stylists recommend it!) so this really ensures any build-up and unnecessary oils from the week are washed off. I typically shampoo my hair twice (with sulfate and paraben-free products), but now I use this product as the first round of shampoo."

The A-list haircare: Lolavie Restorative Shampoo

"Speaking of shampoo, I know we might all get a little dubious about celebrity brands (which star doesn't have one these days?!) but I promise Jennifer Aniston knows what she's doing. The shampoo is simple and straightforward, but they made the curls I never knew existed totally flourish."

The budget essential: Amazon Scalp Massager

"What better way to really exfoliate (and massage!) your scalp than with a scalp massager? I use this whenever I'm applying my Crown Affair hair scrub, and it makes for a gentle but powerful exfoliating combo."

The classic cleanser: Glossier Milky Jelly Cleanser

"An oldie but a goodie, one of Glossier's first-ever products they launched in 2014 (and the first product I ever bought by the brand) has stood the test of time. Simple and like drugstore Cetaphil but better, I keep this in the shower for midday or pre-make-up face washes, and always find myself craving its thick gel texture and familiar, rosy scent reminiscent of gentle baby products."

The summery body wash: Isle of Paradise Brilliantly Bright Body Cleansing Wash

"Here is another product I just finished for the first time, but will 100% be purchasing again, especially now that winter is rolling around and I'm in need of anything that reminds me of summer. The yummy scent and lotion-like texture of this body wash make it absolutely lush, especially if you use it with a loofah, which I insist you do!"

Kate Lockett, HELLO! Beauty and Lifestyle Editor

Kate Lockett, Beauty and Lifestyle Editor

The purifying face scrub: UpCircle Coffee Face Scrub

"Once a week I like to treat myself to the sensorial heaven which is this face scrub. I am a day-one fan of the physical exfoliators, I love the feeling of removing all impurities, the lemon and coffee scent wakes me up whilst shea butter with coconut oil leaves my skin feeling super soft and bright. Just make sure you give the shower a once over to make sure any stray particles are gone."

The uplifting shower essential: Tatcha Hinoki Body Awakening Wash

"I cannot start the day without this uplifting scent, which contains powerful mood-boosting Japanese hinoki oils. It turns my shower into a mini-spa with such calming vibes. A little pricey but worth every penny, a luxurious treat for the body, I love the light, gel texture and can feel buffing and refreshing my skin."

The sweet-scented co-wash: Bread Hair Wash Cleanser

"There’s been an explosion of afro hair products on the market and it’s been exciting to try them out. At the moment, this sulphate-free mix between shampoo and a co-wash has caught my attention as it cleanses my hair without making it feel like straw. And the sweet, sugary smell is out of this world."

READ: How to care for your natural curls in between trips to the salon

The strengthening hair mask: Imbue Curl Restoring Intensive Mask

"When I want to give my hair a boost, I reach for this hydrating and strengthening mask. It helps minimise the day-three frizz and split ends and leaves my 3B curls shiny and bouncy, with no stickiness or flakes in sight. A must-have to revive after a hot summer and in preparation for moisture-stripping central heating this winter."

The iconic cleanser: CeraVe Hydrating Cleanser

"A classic, this needs no introduction. I love this gentle cleanser to remove my make-up and prepare my skin for the day. It doesn’t leave my skin feeling dry and tight and is a vital step for either daily use or an ‘everything’ shower. "

Lydia Mormen, Junior Beauty Writer

Lydia Mormen, Junior Beauty Writer

The bouncy hair must-have: Davines Love Curl Duo

"When it comes to my curls, I’m constantly trying to find ways to streamline my products as I’m not someone who finds joy in a lengthy wash day routine. In all honesty, I never thought of Davines as a curly hair brand but they have recently shot to the top when it comes to fool-proofing my routine.

"I’m obsessed with how hydrated and bouncy this shampoo and conditioner leaves my locks and it primes them perfectly. I know technically not a shower essential but a scrunch of their curl cream on damp hair once I’m out and I’m good to go."

The spa-at-home essential: Cupressus Cypress Diffuser

"Okay, so this isn't strictly in my shower but it does sit nearby and enhances the whole experience. I’ve been really enjoying the Carrière Frères fragrances since discovering them a few months ago when I fell in love with the citrusy Yuzu candle.

"I’ve recently introduced the Cypress diffuser into my bathroom and it’s perfect for this time of year. I don’t know about you but the more I can make my shower time feel like a spa experience the better and walking into a room filled with this warm, aromatic scent immediately makes my muscles relax."

The luxe shower gel: Byredo Bal d'Afrique Body Wash

"You might be noticing a theme here, but nothing lifts my mood more than a scented shower. White florals are my go-to and this, with notes of marigold and bergamot layered with cedarwood, is such a treat to use. It gently foams and cleanses the dirt of the day while leaving a deliciously subtle scent on the skin."

The smoothing wash: Naturium The Smoother Glycolic Acid Exfoliating Body Wash

"It might seem a bit OTT to double cleanse your body but I struggle with keratosis pilaris (annoying little spots), on my arms so I need an active-packed wash, as well as a luxuriously fragranced one, to keep bumps at bay. This seems to be doing the trick and I’ve definitely noticed my skin feels smoother. I massage a generous amount into my problem areas and leave it on for a few minutes before rinsing off. I’d recommend using it as the last step in your routine to allow the AHAs to continue working their magic!"

The hair-remover: Estrid Razor

"When I was sent my first Estrid razor I was extremely dubious since I’d seen so many influencers raving about it and thought it must just be clever marketing, but from first use I was obsessed. It makes shaving so easy thanks to the five super sharp blades and I love the fact you can get a monthly subscription so you’re never tempted to cling onto an old head for longer than you should."

Subscribe to HELLO!'s Beauty Collective newsletter for exclusive content straight to your inbox